Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones Reveals Latest on Quarterback Dak Prescott Contract
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is excited to kick off the 2024 NFL season. Jones is all smiles after the Cowboys and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed to a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the team.
What about quarterback Dak Prescott's contract? This season is Prescott's final year of a four-year, $160 million deal, which is projected to count $55.4 million against the salary cap. The three-time Pro Bowler is due to be a free agent in 2025.
"That hasn't changed. We are continuing to first of all, focus on the opening game. That takes priority over anything. Lamb wasn't here. Dak is here. So we really have no more to do in those significant things... It'll remain like it's been."
The Cowboys are back at The Star in Frisco, preparing for their first regular season game, a road matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8th at 3:25 p.m CT.
If Prescott's deal doesn't get done before the start of the season, will Dallas not continue contract talks?
"Not any indication on any of that," Jones said.
Reinforcements: 4 players Cowboys should attempt to claim on waivers
What is the biggest different in Prescott this season?
"I think it's the dad strength, truthfully," Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson to Dallas Cowboys on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "You know, I think he's a little bit more confident, and at the same time, you know, he's got a little bit of weight off his shoulders, and that kind of fires me up. And, you know, to see him off the field smiling with his baby girl, that fires me up. That makes me want to play that much harder. And, you know, I think there is a level of dad strength, you know, that truly does come out, and you see it. And I'm excited. I'm excited for this season."
After three straight 12-5 seasons, Dallas looks to reach its ultimate goal with a playoffs run. 2024 is a chance for Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to get the playoff monkey off their back in the final year of their Cowboys’ contracts.
