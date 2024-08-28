Cowboys Country

You’ll be surprised by average age of the Dallas Cowboys backfield

The average age of the Dallas Cowboys backfield may not be what the haters have you expecting.

Tyler Reed

Jul 31, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Jul 31, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys made waves by announcing that they are set to bring running back Dalvin Cook to the practice squad.

The move is encouraging, as the franchise is attempting to help a backfield that is still being pieced together.

However, Cook's age doesn't bode well for his chances to find success, with the league growing faster and younger each season.

But even with the addition of Cook, the Cowboys backfield may not be as old as you think.

A Young Cowboys Backfield?

Deuce Vaugh
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With Cook and Ezekiel Elliot in the same backfield, haters may be ready to put the Cowboys' running back unit in a retirement community.

However, the pair of 29-year-olds are the oldest backs on the team.

Age of Cowboys backfield:

Deuce Vaughn: 22

Hunter Luepke: 24

Rico Dowdle: 26

Ezekiel Elliot & Dalvin Cook: 29

Now, if my calculations are correct, the average age of this backfield is 26. A number that not many would expect with the offseason additions of Elliot and Cook.

But to Cowboys fans, age doesn't matter; results do.

Even if they have to use walkers, just find your way to the endzone.

Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

