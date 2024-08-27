Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set for 2024 NFL season

The NFL roster cut deadline has come and gone. Here is the official Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leads a huddle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.
/ Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster is officially set.

Tuesday's NFL roster cut deadline has come and gone, and now the team's gameday roster for Week 1 of the regular season is set.

Before the deadline, the Cowboys pulled off a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to land a late-round conditional pick in exchange for tight end Peyton Hendershot who was on the outs.

Now that the Cowboys' 53-man roster is officially set, we can look at the breakdown position-by-position to see who made the cut.

Notable players to make the final 53 include fan-favorite running back Deuce Vaughn, standout rookie wide receiver Ryan Flourney, and training camp standouts Buddy Johnson and Israel Mukuamu.

A full look at the 2024 Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster

/ Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback

  • Dak Prescott, QB
  • Cooper Rush, QB
  • Trey Lance, QB

Running Back

  • Ezekiel Elliott, RB
  • Rico Dowdle, RB
  • Deuce Vaughn, RB
  • Hunter Luepke, FB

Tight End

  • Jake Ferguson, TE
  • Luke Schoonmaker, TE
  • John Stephens, TE

Wide Receiver

  • CeeDee Lamb, WR
  • Brandin Cooks, WR
  • Jalen Tolbert, WR
  • Jalen Brooks, WR
  • KaVontae Turpin, WR
  • Ryan Flournoy, WR

Offensive Line

  • Zack Martin, G
  • Tyler Smith, G
  • Tyler Guyton, LT
  • Terence Steele, RT
  • Cooper Beebe, C
  • Brock Hoffman, C
  • Asim Richards, OT
  • Matt Waletzko, OT
  • T.J. Bass, OL
  • Chuma Edoga, OL

Defensive Line

  • Micah Parsons, DE/LB
  • DeMarcus Lawrence, DE
  • Marshawn Kneeland, DE
  • Osa Odighizuwa, DT
  • Mazi Smith, DT
  • Jordan Phillips, DT
  • Linval Joseph, DT
  • Chauncey Golston, DL
  • Tyrus Wheat, DE

Linebackers

  • Eric Kendricks, LB
  • DeMarvion Overshown, LB
  • Marist Liufau, LB
  • Damone Clark, LB
  • Buddy Johnson, LB

Defensive Backs

  • Trevon Diggs, CB
  • Jourdan Lewis, CB
  • Caelen Carson, CB
  • Andrew Booth, CB
  • Israel Mukuamu, DB
  • Malik Hooker, S
  • Donovan Wilson, S
  • Markquese Bell, S
  • Juanyeh Thomas, S

Special Teams

  • Brandon Aubrey, K
  • Bryan Anger, P
  • Trent Sieg, LS

