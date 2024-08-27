Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set for 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster is officially set.
Tuesday's NFL roster cut deadline has come and gone, and now the team's gameday roster for Week 1 of the regular season is set.
Before the deadline, the Cowboys pulled off a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to land a late-round conditional pick in exchange for tight end Peyton Hendershot who was on the outs.
Now that the Cowboys' 53-man roster is officially set, we can look at the breakdown position-by-position to see who made the cut.
Notable players to make the final 53 include fan-favorite running back Deuce Vaughn, standout rookie wide receiver Ryan Flourney, and training camp standouts Buddy Johnson and Israel Mukuamu.
A full look at the 2024 Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster
Quarterback
- Dak Prescott, QB
- Cooper Rush, QB
- Trey Lance, QB
Running Back
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB
- Rico Dowdle, RB
- Deuce Vaughn, RB
- Hunter Luepke, FB
Tight End
- Jake Ferguson, TE
- Luke Schoonmaker, TE
- John Stephens, TE
Wide Receiver
- CeeDee Lamb, WR
- Brandin Cooks, WR
- Jalen Tolbert, WR
- Jalen Brooks, WR
- KaVontae Turpin, WR
- Ryan Flournoy, WR
Offensive Line
- Zack Martin, G
- Tyler Smith, G
- Tyler Guyton, LT
- Terence Steele, RT
- Cooper Beebe, C
- Brock Hoffman, C
- Asim Richards, OT
- Matt Waletzko, OT
- T.J. Bass, OL
- Chuma Edoga, OL
Defensive Line
- Micah Parsons, DE/LB
- DeMarcus Lawrence, DE
- Marshawn Kneeland, DE
- Osa Odighizuwa, DT
- Mazi Smith, DT
- Jordan Phillips, DT
- Linval Joseph, DT
- Chauncey Golston, DL
- Tyrus Wheat, DE
Linebackers
- Eric Kendricks, LB
- DeMarvion Overshown, LB
- Marist Liufau, LB
- Damone Clark, LB
- Buddy Johnson, LB
Defensive Backs
- Trevon Diggs, CB
- Jourdan Lewis, CB
- Caelen Carson, CB
- Andrew Booth, CB
- Israel Mukuamu, DB
- Malik Hooker, S
- Donovan Wilson, S
- Markquese Bell, S
- Juanyeh Thomas, S
Special Teams
- Brandon Aubrey, K
- Bryan Anger, P
- Trent Sieg, LS
