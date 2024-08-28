Are the Dallas Cowboys destined to underperform this season?
It is less than two weeks until the Dallas Cowboys kick off their regular season against the Cleveland Browns. Fans are still in the predicting period for the outcome of the season.
A time when pessimism and optimism don't mix. You're either a glass-half-full or a glass-half-empty kind of fan.
If you are a glass half full kind of person, you might want to look away from the latest prediction of the Cowboys season.
Cowboys Fans Fear Latest Predictions
Conor Orr of the mothership recently did a deep dive into each team's schedule and made predictions for the final record of every team.
Orr's prediction of the Cowboys may hurt fans to see, but he has the franchise going 9-8 this season.
Here is an excerpt from Orr's story:
I gave Dallas a massive benefit of the doubt early, mostly because I felt that at this time last year prevailing preseason narratives gripped hold of my thought process and turned out to be meaningless. Dallas could just be … fine … right? Great in some games. Lacking depth in others. I’m guessing I will get the most rejection from the fact that I have Dallas losing three straight in Weeks 11 to 13 to the Texans, Washington Commanders and Giants. My reasoning? Young teams are improving at the end of the season, while more veteran teams with thinner depth are trying to hold on.- Conor Orr, SI
Orr's thoughts ring true when it comes to the lack of depth in certain positions of need. Even with CeeDee Lamb rejoining the team, the Cowboys are still looking for guys to make an impact who have yet to prove themselves.
However, the prediction of losing three straight to the Texans, Commanders, and Giants would absolutely start the firing of every coach on the staff.
Buckle up, this season could be a wild ride.
