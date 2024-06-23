Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
This week, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
One of the stars of the series was Victoria Kalina, a fourth-year veteran candidate when the series was filmed last season. Victoria is a second-generation DCC, who works as a fitness and dance instructor.
The Coppell, Texas native quickly became a fan-favorite and fans have been eager to learn more.
Let's take a look at what we know about Kalina.
MORE: How much are Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders paid
Mom is a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Victoria is a DCC legacy. Her mother, Tina, was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader in the 1980s. Throughout the series, it can be seen that Victoria and her mom have an extremely close bond, and her mother is her closest confidant.
"I get some comments saying y’all are too close, that’s unhealthy. But I wouldn’t have it any other way. She’s my rock, my person, my biggest supporter ever," Victoria told Netflix.
She added: "Watching and learning from the DCC as a little girlI knew I wanted to be a DCC because I loved the sparkle of the iconic uniform and getting to dance with pom poms. As I got older, I began to see how they made a difference in the lives of others – USO tours, hospital visits, nursing homes, waving to fans at the games, being a positive role model, etc and I knew I loved the organization even more. "
MORE: Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Began dancing at age 2
While everyone can say they are a lifelong dancer, Victoria truly fits the bill.
In her official bio, Victoria reveals she began dancing at age 2. She has 18 years of experrience training in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, musical theater, and other styles.
"I spent 10 of those years competing in dance company. During high school, I was also a member in their professional performing company which performed at various corporate events around the metroplex. I loved attending dance conventions to work with different choreographers and to compete with my company. I was also a dance teacher at Top Hat during," she said.
MORE: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
"I am so grateful to be a DCC to continue my passion of performing on the best stage in the NFL alongside the most amazing women."
She continues to train to this day, taking classes at The Joffrey Ballet School in Dallas.
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —