Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

GAMEDAY Cowboys vs. Eagles: Play Starters?

A win would help the Cowboys' playoff seeding and sweep the NFC East for the first time since 1998.

The regular season finale - in an unprecedented Week 18 - is finally here.

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night with a chance to finish undefeated against the NFC East for the first time since 1998. A win would also potentially help the Cowboys' playoff seeding, while stopping the Eagles four-game winning streak. 

There is question as to whether the Cowboys and Eagles' starters will take the field in Philadelphia, as both teams have clinched playoff spots. For the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. The Cowboys' plan is for starters to play: both quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott have stated they will go.

A late-season surge makes the Eagles one of the hottest teams in the NFL. After falling short to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, the Cowboys could use some positive momentum heading into the postseason. How hard the Cowboys push for a higher seed versus  rest for key players remains to be seen. 

"We are going play to win the game. That is our approach," coach Mike McCarthy said. "That is the best thing for us. We want to make sure we take care of business on our end. And playing well in the weather in Philadelphia will serve us well.”

IMPORTANT INJURY UPDATE: Gigantic news as Dallas’ tremendous rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has been moved off the roster due to COVID and will miss the final regular-season game. Fellow starters Tyron Smith and Anthony Brown were also moved to the COVID list on Thursday,

FUN FACT: Prescott (21,788) needs 172 passing yards to pass Danny White (21,959) for the fourth-most career passing yards in Cowboys history. 

RECORDS: The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

No image description

USATSI_17444863_168388359_lowres
Play

GAMEDAY Cowboys vs. Eagles: Play Starters?

A win would help the Cowboys' playoff seeding and make Dallas undefeated against the NFC East for the first time since 1998.

7 minutes ago
E17E0C9A-7A06-4E59-835B-273606771BF5
Play

Bucs (Finally) Cut WR Brown; Cowboys Signing ‘Could Happen’?!

During an episode of Get Up on ESPN, Tannenbaum created in his mind a landing spot for AB.

2 hours ago
B3D1823C-F9BB-450B-8094-0089F8D113D1
Play

Cowboys Make ‘Clear’ Final Decision on Micah Parsons

Said McCarthy: “Micah will not play in the game. That’s clear. He will not make the trip to Philadelphia.”

2 hours ago

ODDS: With the latest COVID news, the Cowboys are 5-point favorites vs. the Eagles. The over/under total is 43 points.

BETTING TRENDS: In Dallas' 16 games this year, it has 12 wins against the spread. Philadelphia's 16 games have gone over the point total nine times (56 percent).

PREDICTION: Cowboys, 24-17.

GAME TIME: Saturday, Jan. 8, 7:10 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA. 

TV/RADIO: ESPN, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD Michael Gallup, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, on the Cowboys season:

"It ain't over 'til it's over,'' Gallup wrote on social media on Monday. "And you best believe it ain't over.''

USATSI_17444863_168388359_lowres
News

GAMEDAY Cowboys vs. Eagles: Play Starters?

7 minutes ago
E17E0C9A-7A06-4E59-835B-273606771BF5
News

Bucs (Finally) Cut WR Brown; Cowboys Signing ‘Could Happen’?!

2 hours ago
B3D1823C-F9BB-450B-8094-0089F8D113D1
News

Cowboys Make ‘Clear’ Final Decision on Micah Parsons

2 hours ago
CADF6648-6FAD-4B36-ADD6-67C6181D8A8D
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Tyron Joins Micah Parsons Among 3 Starters OUT with COVID; Who’s Next?

3 hours ago
dak gallup
News

‘Lights Out & Dynamic’: Dak Sets NFC East Goal for Cowboys at Eagles

4 hours ago
jaygruden
News

Washington 'Should've Never Changed from 'Redskins,' says Coach Gruden

19 hours ago
B3D1823C-F9BB-450B-8094-0089F8D113D1
News

Micah’s COVID ‘Apology’ to Cowboys Fans: ‘I’m More Hungry!’

22 hours ago
20F1AFBD-1EEF-4778-850B-2366FF07BA4E
News

Cowboys Starting LB Added; Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Update

22 hours ago