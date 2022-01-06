Cowboys BREAKING: Tyron Joins Micah Parsons Among 3 Starters OUT with COVID; Who’s Next?

With the addition of the 17th game in the NFL this season, many long-time records have the potential to be broken. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, for example, has the all-time rookie sack record in his sights.

Through 16 games, Parsons has recorded 13 sacks, 1.5 shy of Tennessee Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse's record set back in 1999.

However, Parsons joining the COVID list Wednesday makes that record extremely difficult to obtain, especially with the Cowboys playing Saturday instead of Sunday.

And now more difficulty, as Pro Bowl left tackle is expected to miss Saturday as he moves to the COVID list … opening up at least one question; Who’s next?

Answer: Starting corner Anthony Brown has just been added. And coach Mike McCarthy just said in his Thursday morning presser that a handful of other players are I’ll and will miss practice.

Without Tyron, this offense isn’t “this offense.” (Expect both Terence Steele and pass-blocker Ty Nsekhe to play in his spot.) Without Parsons (even with Keanu Neal back off COVID), the Cowboys' defense does not hit the same dynamics as it usually does when he is in the lineup. He is the type of player who makes those around him better.

But Parsons reaching the sack record is not the goal he is trying to set. He's got his eyes on the Lombardi Trophy.

Parsons' main goal now should be doing everything in his power to heal before the Cowboys host a playoff game next weekend.

