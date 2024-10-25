Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland injury updates: Bad news for Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys Nation, it is not a good Friday.
Following the team's bye week, there was hope that the Cowboys' defense could get back close to full strength. The defensive unit has been without All-Pros Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, and standout rookie Caelen Carson.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the wish is coming true.
MORE: Jerry Jones shares honest assessment of Cowboys' performance
On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys officially ruled out Parsons and Bland for Sunday night's primetime showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kendricks and Carson, meanwhile, are listed as questionable.
Parsons has been sidelined since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 4 win over the New York Giants. Bland has yet to suit up this season after undergoing foot surgery at the end of the preseason and being placed on injured reserve.
It's an unfortunate turn of events, but Dallas will still have an opportunity to have a strong showing against the shorthanded 49ers offense.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. 49ers: 3 keys to victory for Week 8
Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Wednesday
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
Dallas Cowboys' starting 5: Players with most NBA potential
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?