Micah Parsons injury update: Cowboys star's Week 8 status looks grim
The Dallas Cowboys were hoping to have star edge rusher Micah Parsons back on the field for Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers after having extra time to recover during the bye.
Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 4 win over the New York Giants.
The All-Pro has missed two games, and his status for Week 8 isn't great.
MORE: Micah Parsons rips ESPN report about Dallas Cowboys team culture
According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Parsons is once again with the rehab group on Friday. That means he has not practiced this week, making him doubtful for Sunday night's primetime showdown with San Fran.
It's unfortunate, but ultimately the right move.
It is better to give Parsons another week over recovery to make sure he is 100 percent before returning to the field. With a high-ankle sprain, rushing back could sideline Parsons for an extended period of time and the Cowboys defense will need him down a key stretch in November.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
