Micah Parsons comments on future with Dallas, contract situation
Micah Parsons is one of the highly-publicized trio of Dallas Cowboys stars who is in line for a lucrative payday. Parsons is not in his contract year, but still knows he will demand a blockbuster time when his time comes to put ink to paper.
But while others have made contract negotiations a focus, Parsons is focusing on the now.
The star edge rusher spoke to the media following Day 2 of training camp in Oxnard and addressed his contract situation and future in Dallas.
As far as Parsons is concerned, he wants to keep the star on his helmet.
“I don’t think there’s a better legacy you can have than to have a great career for and then retire with the Star. … I wanna be here my whole life. I plan on building a house here and being in Dallas forever. I love the city. I love the community," Parsons told the media.
“…The contract stuff will take care of itself, but winning games is what I have to care of.”
That has to be music to the ears of Cowboys fans.
Of course, Jerry and Stephen Jones will have to do their part to ensure Parsons is in Dallas for the long haul.
The 25-year-old former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been named to the Pro Bowl and received All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons in the league.
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. He enters his fourth year with 213 tackles, 40.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one interception.
Parsons is undoubtedly a franchise cornerstone, and making him a priority is something any front office would be wise to do. Let's hope the Jones' do their part.
