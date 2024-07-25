WATCH: Jalen Tolbert makes 'Play of the Day' in Cowboys' first practice
Jalen Tolbert was going to be one of the players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys opened up training camp this week in Oxnard, California.
During the team's first practice, he showed everyone exactly why.
Tolbert, who is competing to be WR3, had a standout performance on the afternoon but nothing was more impressive than the "Play of the Day." Tolbert was being covered by All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland when he blew by him off the line, put him in the spin cycle, and made an incredible grab.
A catch so nice you have to it twice.
Let's take another look.
The only thing that could have made the play better is if the route was a few yards deeper into the endzone. Regardless, that is the kind of play you want to see from the man who is the front-runner to be the team's third wide receiver.
If he's making DaRon Bland look silly, it's a promising sign.
Tolbert is battling Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy for the job, but is the clear favorite, despite having just 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in his professional career.
During his final year at South Alabama in 2021, Tolbert recorded 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. And now, he is ready to showcase the talent that made him a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Tolbert and Prescott showed clear chemistry throughout the day, so it's a promising sign about what's to come for the third-year pro.
