Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
It is no secret who the biggest weapon will be this upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb is one of the top receivers in the game and someone the Cowboys will lean heavily on throughout the season.
But who are the others that can step up for the Dallas offense?
Let's rank the rest of the Cowboys' weapons that can help Lamb carry the workload.
5. Jalen Tolbert
The Cowboys obviously have faith in their wide receiver unit or didn't feel like shelling out the cash for a free-agent receiver. No matter the case, the Cowboys will need Jalen Tolbert to take a massive leap in his third year.
While we still don't know what rookie Ryan Flournoy will bring to the team, Tolbert has the chance to be WR3 and build off of his 22-reception season from last year.
This year's training camp is the place for Tolbert to solidify his spot on the team.
4. Royce Freeman
The Cowboys made some moves by bringing in a few running backs during free agency, one of which is former Los Angeles Rams back Royce Freeman. The question still remains about who will carry the workload out of the backfield.
However, Freeman will be a great compliment to a backfield looking to find its identity. Freeman hasn't rushed for over 500 yards in a season since his first season in 2018 with the Denver Broncos. Maybe a change of scenery will boost Freeman's production.
3. Ezekiel Elliot
Dallas also brought back an old friend this offseason. Ezekiel Elliot will be looking to go back to his old ways in the navy and silver. Elliot spent last season in New England and while his numbers were not eye-popping,
Elliot has never rushed for under 500 yards in any season of his career. It appears that Elliot will be the first option out of the backfield, barring anyone else in the backfield having an incredible camp.
Dak Prescott will need to lean on Elliot, something that the duo has had no problem doing in the past.
2. Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks should have WR2 wrapped up before and even after camp. In his first season with the Cowboys last year, Cooks finished with 54 receptions, 657 yards receiving, and 8 touchdowns.
Those numbers blow anyone else out of the water who is not named Lamb. The Cowboys will need Cooks to be on that level again this season to be a successful team.
1. Jake Ferguson
No one made a more significant leap on the Cowboys' offense last season than tight end Jake Ferguson. Ferguson finished second on the team last season in receiving yards, finishing with 761 yards.
The third-year tight end also finished third in touchdown receptions with 5. Every quarterback needs a tight end they can count on to make the tough third-down reception.
If Ferguson takes another major leap this season, the Cowboys could be looking at an All-Pro tight end in the future.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter?
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Making A Name: Which Dallas Cowboys running back will breakout in 2024?