Brian Schottenheimer's raw reaction revealed after major Cowboys coaching decision

The emotions are flowing in Dallas more than a week after the franchise fired first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. The Cowboys had arguably the worst defense in the league, and nothing improved throughout the season, making the decision all but necessary.

That doesn't mean a situation like this isn't tough, especially for the major players within the franchise, such as owner Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer, two people who aren't afraid to put their feelings on display.

On Tuesday night, the finale of Hard Knocks: In Season aired on HBO, showcasing the conclusion of the year for the four teams in the NFC East. It featured a behind-the-scenes look at how Dallas' firing of Eberflus unfolded.

Schottenheimer's Raw Reaction To Firing Matt Eberflus

In the episode, Schottenheimer informed his staff during a meeting that the Cowboys were moving on from Eberflus.

Ultimately, this all came down to the performance on the field as Dallas ranked last in the NFL in scoring defense and passing defense.

“I just met with Flus early this morning. Incredible human being. I love the man, but at the end of the day, the football wasn’t right," Schottenheimer said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. "I’ve been in this position, I’ve been Flus. I’ve been the guys in this room. I understand the questions. I understand the concerns, and I will answer all of those."

"Right now, the focus has to be, number one, the man. Reach out, tell him you love him, because he’s a great man," Schottenheimer added. "Number two, finishing this process. The exit interviews with the players are critical. We have to continue that process. We got players rolling in here in a little bit. If anyone has questions, come see me.”

It's never easy to hold the crown, even when the situation clearly calls for a change.

The Cowboys have already interviewed six potential replacements for Eberflus, including Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

