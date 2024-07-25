Jerry Jones inexplicably compares himself to Patrick Mahomes
Dallas Cowboys fans didn't have to wait until Saturday to hear from team owner Jerry Jones, afterall. When his paternity suit trial ended quickly earlier this week, Jones was free to join the team in Oxnard, California where they are currently on Day 2 of their training camp schedule. So, Jones did his usual pre-training camp presser today.
Ever loquacious and... let's call it imaginative, Jones was in absolute peak form, delivering several bizarre, head-scratching quotes and anecdotes about the team's situation as he tried to explain why they haven't gotten new deals done yet for key guys like CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.
The absolute low point of the press conference came when Jones tried comparing himself to the greatest quarterback on the planet, Patrick Mahomes, who he apparently thinks is a read-option quarterback - which is how he sees himself when negotiating deals.
If that summary doesn't make any sense whatsoever, just try watching and see if you can puzzle it out.
"Cringe" doesn't quite cover it. There are so many things wrong with this comparison that we wouldn't even know where to begin.
What matters is a simple market fact: the longer Jerry waits to pay his marquee players the higher their price-tags are going to get.
In any case, Mahomes has won three Super Bowl MVPs in the last five years and the Cowboys haven't been to the NFC Championship game since 1995.
