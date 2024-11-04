Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East rankings; Dak has noticeable limp
Good morning, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's another gloom and doom Monday after a loss to the Atlanta Falcons which saw both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb suffer injuries.
Haven't the football powers that be put Cowboys fans through enough?
Apparently not. The silver lining, however, is that it appears Jerry Jones is more open to making a trade by Tuesday afternoon's trade deadline than he was before the team's Week 9 loss.
We'll have to see if Dallas can salvage the season, but at this point, it's looking grim.
In the meantime, let's check out some headlines making waves. Indulge.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
Updated NFC East standings
After Week 9, the Cowboys fell to 3-5, but remain in third place in the NFC East thanks to the lowly Giants. However, the fact that the 7-2 Commanders are led by Dan Campbell and the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles' offense is led by Kellen Moore adds insult to injury. Oh, what could have been.
Dak Prescott leaves Atlanta with noticeable limp
The Cowboys can't catch a break. The injury bug struck again on Sunday afternoon by taking out star quarterback Dak Prescott. After the game, Dak could be seen walking with a noticeable limp which hopefully will turn out to be nothing too serious.
Cowboys Quick Hits
