Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Week 9 saw the Dallas Cowboys travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a critical NFC battle against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas aimed to return to .500 but fell into a deeper hole after a 27-21 loss to the Falcons. Failed fourth-down conversions and injuries played a key role in Dallas' struggles on Sunday afternoon.
Despite their issues on the afternoon, Dallas trailed by one score three times during the game, but the Falcons always had an answer when it mattered most.
Here are Cowboys' top plays and highlights from Week 9 in Atlanta.
Ferguson takes off!
The Cowboys' first play of the game featured tight end Jake Ferguson, who moved the offense 27 yards into plus territory.
Georgia native Carl Lawson's sack leads to forced fumble
Defensive end Carl Lawson's explosive play sparks a crucial turnover, shifting the momentum in the Cowboys' favor.
Dak call's his own number
Facing a second and long, quarterback Dak Prescott avoids pressure and runs along the left side for a first down.
DID THAT JUST HAPPEN!!!
Quarterback Dak Prescott escapes heavy pressure and connects with running back Rico Dowdle, who makes an insane juggling catch in the end zone for Dallas' first touchdown of the game.
Make it two for Lawson
Carl Lawson records his second sack on Cousins, forcing a Falcons punt.
Aubrey-matic!
Kicker Brandon Aubrey boots a 58-yard field goal to make it a one possession game.
Cooper Rush to Jalen Tolbert for Six, CeeDee converts 2-pts
Filling in for an injured Dak Prescott, quarterback Cooper Rush put Dallas on the scoreboard by connecting with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert for a touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
