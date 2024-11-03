Dak Prescott gives brutally honest reaction to latest Dallas Cowboys loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Atlanta Falcons 27-21 on Sunday, dropping them to 3-5 on the season. As has been the case with many of their losses this year, the final score doesn't tell the whole story.
Dallas pulled to within six points with fewer than two minutes to go in the game, but the Falcons were in full control throughout. What made that more frustrating was the fact that they were moving the ball, even outgaining the Falcons 378 to 310.
MORE: 3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
The problem was that Dallas failed to convert whenever it mattered most. That includes going 1-of-5 on fourth down conversions. Most of those wound up not only failing but failing spectacularly.
Those failures led to Dak Prescott brutally laying into his own team during the game. Prescott, who left with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter was caught on the sidelines saying his team sucks following an incomplete pass from Cooper Rush to Jalen Brooks. Of course, he used some stronger language when saying this.
It's hard to disagree with Prescott's assessment. Dallas is simply a bad football team right now.
Part of that is on Prescott, who hasn't been nearly as sharp as he was in 2023 when he was the runner-up for the 2023 NFL MVP Award.
On Sunday, he was able to protect the football and avoid any interceptions. He also played an ultra-conservative game that saw nearly everyone of his passes travel fewer than 10 yards through the air. He left with just 133 yards on 24 attempts.
Prescott signed the most lucrative deal in the NFL this offseason with the expectations that he could lead the team to the playoffs. That's not what's happening as they're in the rare position of being a team on the verge of a massive rebuild despite having a franchise QB on the books.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys culture looks even worse after hearing reason for Ezekiel Elliott benching
7 running back options Cowboys need to consider at NFL trade deadline
Cowboys land franchise saving running back in 4-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up