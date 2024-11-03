4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
Another weekend, another Dallas Cowboys loss. In their 27-21 Week 9 loss, the Cowboys could not keep up with the pace of the Atlanta Falcons, dropping them to 3-5 on the season.
Before we get into the inevitable coaching changes that will take place sooner rather than later, here are four takeaways from the disappointing Week 9 outing.
1. No Offensive Cohesion
The offense has been a sputtering mess for most of the season, and it was no different in Atlanta. The lack of chemistry is rather jarring, and an injury to quarterback Dak Prescott is only going to make things worse.
2. Missing Pass Protection
Coming into the game, the Falcons had one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL. However, that didn't stop the unit from getting to the quarterback three times. The Cowboys' offensive line is just another unit on a long list of issues for the franchise.
3. Franchise Injury
Prescott left the game in the fourth quarter with what is being called a hamstring injury. If the injury is severe, this team could be looking at one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
4. Missing A Leader
With all the news about Ezekiel Elliott and how it seems the franchise doesn't have a leader, getting Micah Parsons back on the field could be huge for this team. It is time for everyone to take accountability for this season; Parsons return could be the start of that.
