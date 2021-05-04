Each pick for the AFC East in the 2021 NFL Draft

Here is a list of each player that was picked by each AFC East team.

Check out each pick from each team in the AFC East. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.

American Football Conference for the National Football League.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

National Football Conference for the National Football League.

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

Buffalo Bills

Round 1 (No. 30 overall) - Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (Fla.)

Round 2 (61) - Carlos Basham, Jr., DE, Wake Forest

Round 3 (93) - Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

Round 5 (161, from Raiders) - Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (Ohio)

Round 6 (203, from Washington through Raiders and Dolphins and Texans) - Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

Round 6 (212, from Saints through Texans) - Damar Hamlin, S, Pittsburgh

Round 6 (213) - Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin

Round 7 (236, from Panthers) - Jack Anderson, OG, Texas Tech

Miami Dolphins

Round 1 (No. 6 overall, from Eagles) - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Round 1 (18) - Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (Fla.)

Round 2 (36, from Texans) - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Round 2 (42, from Giants) - Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Round 3 (81) - Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

Round 7 (231, from Texans) - Larnel Coleman, OT, Massachusetts

Round 7 (244, from Raiders through Washington) - Gerrid Doaks, RB, Cincinnati

New York Jets

Round 1 (No. 2 overall) - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Round 1 (14, from Vikings) - Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

Round 2 (34) - Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Round 4 (107) - Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

Round 5 (146) - Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn

Round 5 (154, from Giants) - Michael Carter II, S, Duke

Round 5 (175, from Chiefs) - Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh

Round 6 (186) - Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

Round 6 (200, from Raiders) - Brandin Echols, CB, Kentucky

Round 6 (207, from Steelers through Dolphins and Chiefs) - Jonathan Marshall, DT, Arkansas

New England Patriots

Round 1 (No. 15 overall) - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Round 2 (38, from Bengals) - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Round 3 (96, compensatory) - Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

Round 4 (120) - Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

Round 5 (177, compensatory) - Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

Round 6 (188, from Texans) - Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

Round 6 (197) - William Sherman, OT, Colorado

Round 7 (242) - Tre Nixon, WR, Central Florida