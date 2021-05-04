Each pick for the AFC East in the 2021 NFL Draft
Check out each pick from each team in the AFC East. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.
Buffalo Bills
Round 1 (No. 30 overall) - Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (Fla.)
Round 2 (61) - Carlos Basham, Jr., DE, Wake Forest
Round 3 (93) - Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
Round 5 (161, from Raiders) - Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (Ohio)
Round 6 (203, from Washington through Raiders and Dolphins and Texans) - Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
Round 6 (212, from Saints through Texans) - Damar Hamlin, S, Pittsburgh
Round 6 (213) - Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin
Round 7 (236, from Panthers) - Jack Anderson, OG, Texas Tech
Miami Dolphins
Round 1 (No. 6 overall, from Eagles) - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Round 1 (18) - Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (Fla.)
Round 2 (36, from Texans) - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
Round 2 (42, from Giants) - Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
Round 3 (81) - Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
Round 7 (231, from Texans) - Larnel Coleman, OT, Massachusetts
Round 7 (244, from Raiders through Washington) - Gerrid Doaks, RB, Cincinnati
New York Jets
Round 1 (No. 2 overall) - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
Round 1 (14, from Vikings) - Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
Round 2 (34) - Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
Round 4 (107) - Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
Round 5 (146) - Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn
Round 5 (154, from Giants) - Michael Carter II, S, Duke
Round 5 (175, from Chiefs) - Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh
Round 6 (186) - Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
Round 6 (200, from Raiders) - Brandin Echols, CB, Kentucky
Round 6 (207, from Steelers through Dolphins and Chiefs) - Jonathan Marshall, DT, Arkansas
New England Patriots
Round 1 (No. 15 overall) - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Round 2 (38, from Bengals) - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Round 3 (96, compensatory) - Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
Round 4 (120) - Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
Round 5 (177, compensatory) - Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
Round 6 (188, from Texans) - Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri
Round 6 (197) - William Sherman, OT, Colorado
Round 7 (242) - Tre Nixon, WR, Central Florida