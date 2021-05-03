Each pick for the AFC North in the 2021 NFL Draft
Check out each pick from each team in the AFC North. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.
Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 (No. 5 overall) - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
Round 2 (46, from Patriots) - Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
Round 3 (69) - Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas
Round 4 (111) - Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane
Round 4 (122, from Cardinals through Texans and Patriots) - Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
Round 4 (139, from Patriots, compensatory) - D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina
Round 5 (149) - Evan McPherson, K, Florida
Round 6 (190) - Trey Hill, C, Georgia
Round 6 (202, from Dolphins through Texans) - Chris Evans, RB, Michigan
Round 7 (235, from Lions through Seahawks) - Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State
Cleveland Browns
Round 1 (No. 26 overall) - Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
Round 2 (52, from Bears through Panthers) - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Round 3 (91, from Saints) - Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
Round 4 (110, from Eagles) - James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
Round 4 (132) - Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
Round 5 (153, from Lions) - Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia
Round 5 (169, from Rams) - Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
Round 6 (211) - Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA
Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 (No. 27 overall) - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
Round 1 (31, from Chiefs) - Jayson Oweh, LB, Penn State
Round 3 (94, from Chiefs) - Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia
Round 3 (104, compensatory) - Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU
Round 4 (131) - Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
Round 5 (160, from Cardinals) - Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
Round 5 (171) - Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame
Round 5 (184, compensatory) - Ben Mason, FB, Michigan
Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 (No. 24 overall) - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Round 2 (55) - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
Round 3 (87) - Kendrick Green, C, Illinois
Round 4 (128) - Dan Moore, Jr., OT, Texas A&M
Round 4 (140, compensatory) - Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M
Round 5 (156, from Cowboys through Eagles and Dolphins) - Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE, Wisconsin
Round 6 (216, from Buccaneers) - Quincy Roche, DE, Miami (Fla.)
Round 7 (245, from Dolphins) - Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma
Round 7 (254, from Ravens) - Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech