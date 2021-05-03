Each pick for the AFC North in the 2021 NFL Draft

Here is a list of each player that was picked by each AFC North team.

Check out each pick from each team in the AFC North. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.

American Football Conference for the National Football League.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

National Football Conference for the National Football League.

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1 (No. 5 overall) - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Round 2 (46, from Patriots) - Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

Round 3 (69) - Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas

Round 4 (111) - Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane

Round 4 (122, from Cardinals through Texans and Patriots) - Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

Round 4 (139, from Patriots, compensatory) - D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

Round 5 (149) - Evan McPherson, K, Florida

Round 6 (190) - Trey Hill, C, Georgia

Round 6 (202, from Dolphins through Texans) - Chris Evans, RB, Michigan

Round 7 (235, from Lions through Seahawks) - Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State

Cleveland Browns

Round 1 (No. 26 overall) - Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Round 2 (52, from Bears through Panthers) - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Round 3 (91, from Saints) - Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

Round 4 (110, from Eagles) - James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Round 4 (132) - Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

Round 5 (153, from Lions) - Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia

Round 5 (169, from Rams) - Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

Round 6 (211) - Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1 (No. 27 overall) - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Round 1 (31, from Chiefs) - Jayson Oweh, LB, Penn State

Round 3 (94, from Chiefs) - Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia

Round 3 (104, compensatory) - Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU

Round 4 (131) - Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Round 5 (160, from Cardinals) - Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Round 5 (171) - Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame

Round 5 (184, compensatory) - Ben Mason, FB, Michigan

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1 (No. 24 overall) - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Round 2 (55) - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Round 3 (87) - Kendrick Green, C, Illinois

Round 4 (128) - Dan Moore, Jr., OT, Texas A&M

Round 4 (140, compensatory) - Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

Round 5 (156, from Cowboys through Eagles and Dolphins) - Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE, Wisconsin

Round 6 (216, from Buccaneers) - Quincy Roche, DE, Miami (Fla.)

Round 7 (245, from Dolphins) - Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma

Round 7 (254, from Ravens) - Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech