Each pick for the AFC South in the 2021 NFL Draft
Check out each pick from each team in the AFC South. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.
Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 (No. 21 overall) - Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
Round 2 (54) - Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt
Round 4 (127) - Kylen Granson, TE, SMU
Round 5 (165) - Shawn Davis, S, Florida
Round 6 (218, from Saints, compensatory) - Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas
Round 7 (229, from Jaguars through Saints) - Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston
Round 7 (248) - Will Fries, OT, Penn State
Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 (No. 1 overall) - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Round 1 (25, from Rams) - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Round 2 (33) - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
Round 2 (45, from Vikings) - Walker Little, OT, Stanford
Round 3 (65) - Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
Round 4 (106) - Jay Tufele, DT, USC
Round 4 (121, from Raiders through Rams) - Jordan Smith, LB, Alabama-Birmingham
Round 5 (145) - Luke Farrell, TE, Ohio State
Round 6 (209, from Rams) - Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech
Houston Texans
Round 3 (No. 67 overall) - Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
Round 3 (89, from Browns through Panthers) - Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
Round 5 (147) - Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (Fla.)
Round 5 (170, from Browns through Jaguars and Rams) - Garret Wallow, LB, TCU
Round 6 (195, from Cowboys through Patriots) - Roy Lopez, DT, Arizona
Tennessee Titans
Round 1 (No. 22 overall) - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Round 2 (53) - Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
Round 3 (92, from Packers) - Monty Rice, LB, Georgia
Round 3 (100, compensatory) - Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
Round 4 (109, from Texans through Panthers) - Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville
Round 4 (135, from Packers) - Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh
Round 6 (205) - Racey McMath, WR, LSU
Round 6 (215, from Chiefs) - Brady Breeze, S, Oregon