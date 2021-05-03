Each pick for the AFC South in the 2021 NFL Draft

Here is a list of each player that was picked by each AFC South team.

Check out each pick from each team in the AFC South. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.

Indianapolis Colts

Round 1 (No. 21 overall) - Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

Round 2 (54) - Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

Round 4 (127) - Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

Round 5 (165) - Shawn Davis, S, Florida

Round 6 (218, from Saints, compensatory) - Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

Round 7 (229, from Jaguars through Saints) - Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston

Round 7 (248) - Will Fries, OT, Penn State

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1 (No. 1 overall) - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Round 1 (25, from Rams) - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Round 2 (33) - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Round 2 (45, from Vikings) - Walker Little, OT, Stanford

Round 3 (65) - Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

Round 4 (106) - Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Round 4 (121, from Raiders through Rams) - Jordan Smith, LB, Alabama-Birmingham

Round 5 (145) - Luke Farrell, TE, Ohio State

Round 6 (209, from Rams) - Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech

Houston Texans

Round 3 (No. 67 overall) - Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

Round 3 (89, from Browns through Panthers) - Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

Round 5 (147) - Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (Fla.)

Round 5 (170, from Browns through Jaguars and Rams) - Garret Wallow, LB, TCU

Round 6 (195, from Cowboys through Patriots) - Roy Lopez, DT, Arizona

Tennessee Titans

Round 1 (No. 22 overall) - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Round 2 (53) - Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Round 3 (92, from Packers) - Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

Round 3 (100, compensatory) - Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

Round 4 (109, from Texans through Panthers) - Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Round 4 (135, from Packers) - Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh

Round 6 (205) - Racey McMath, WR, LSU

Round 6 (215, from Chiefs) - Brady Breeze, S, Oregon