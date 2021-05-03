NFL Draft home
Each pick for the AFC South in the 2021 NFL Draft

Here is a list of each player that was picked by each AFC South team.
Author:
Publish date:

Check out each pick from each team in the AFC South. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.

nfl-indianapolis-colts-team-logo-300x300

Indianapolis Colts

Round 1 (No. 21 overall) - Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

Round 2 (54) - Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

Round 4 (127) - Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

Round 5 (165) - Shawn Davis, S, Florida

Round 6 (218, from Saints, compensatory) - Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

Round 7 (229, from Jaguars through Saints) - Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston

Round 7 (248) - Will Fries, OT, Penn State

nfl-jacksonville-jaguars-team-logo-300x300

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1 (No. 1 overall) - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Round 1 (25, from Rams) - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Round 2 (33) - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Round 2 (45, from Vikings) - Walker Little, OT, Stanford

Round 3 (65) - Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

Round 4 (106) - Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Round 4 (121, from Raiders through Rams) - Jordan Smith, LB, Alabama-Birmingham

Round 5 (145) - Luke Farrell, TE, Ohio State

Round 6 (209, from Rams) - Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech

nfl-houston-texans-team-logo-300x300

Houston Texans

Round 3 (No. 67 overall) - Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

Round 3 (89, from Browns through Panthers) - Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

Round 5 (147) - Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (Fla.)

Round 5 (170, from Browns through Jaguars and Rams) - Garret Wallow, LB, TCU

Round 6 (195, from Cowboys through Patriots) - Roy Lopez, DT, Arizona

nfl-tennessee-titans-team-logo-300x300

Tennessee Titans

Round 1 (No. 22 overall) - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Round 2 (53) - Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Round 3 (92, from Packers) - Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

Round 3 (100, compensatory) - Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

Round 4 (109, from Texans through Panthers) - Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Round 4 (135, from Packers) - Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh

Round 6 (205) - Racey McMath, WR, LSU

Round 6 (215, from Chiefs) - Brady Breeze, S, Oregon

