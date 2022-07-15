NFL Draft Profile: Blake Corum, Running Back, Michigan Wolverines

#2

Pos: RB

Ht: 5067

Wt: 200

DOB: 11/25/2000

Hometown: Marshall, VA

High School: Saint Frances Academy

Eligibility: 2023

Blake Corum

Michigan Wolverines

One-Liner:

A springy back that has some of the most lower body juice in the country, if Corum can increase his role, his draft stock will follow.

Evaluation:

Negligible size for the position on paper, not on the field. First thing you see is twitch, lightning quickness with fluid ankles and hips. Bouncy athlete, utilizing a sharp jumpcut in and out of gaps. Scare lateral agility makes him an open-field nightmare for defenders. Fast-twitch muscle fibers that repeatedly fire. Gets into a hole with excellent burst, hits another gear with maximal speed into green grass and then the endzone. Plays above his size, doesn't pitter-patter and will use vision and toughness to drive forward regardless of his stature. Size concerns are real for a multitude of reasons. Durability will be a concern and add to the mitigation of a lead-back role. Struggles in pass pro and comparative play strength won't be eased in the NFL. Want to see the crafting of his pass game attributes. An enhanced route tree that isn't limited to catches within five yards of the line of scrimmage will help. Cleaning up some concentration drops will as well. Corum is literally dynamite as a runner, with some of the most explosive plays in the country. A player with his tenacity and athleticism will carve a role in the NFL, especially if he continues to refine his game as a pass-catcher.

Grade:

3rd Round

Quotes:

“Already a well-established dynamic threat on the college football stage, Blake Corum is now officially draft-eligible. And he’s already garnering buzz for the 2023 NFL Draft cycle. Corum isn’t the largest back, standing at around 5’8″, but he sports a dense 200-pound frame and great initial explosiveness and burst. He also has the lateral suddenness to manipulate space and make defenders miss. Corum won’t be a workhorse at his size, but there’s a steady demand for this kind of back at the NFL level.”

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Background:

Blake Corum, from Marshall, Virginia, has been a big piece of Michigan’s offense since his freshman season where he has been a part of the offense and helped on special teams. Moreso in 2021 as a Sophomore, he ran for close to a thousand yards with eleven touchdowns. He has exceeded in the classroom too, where he earned Academic All District 5 in 2021. Attending St. Francis Academy, Corum was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland and was the twelfth best running back in the entire country. Born on November 25, 2000, Corum was born to James and Christina Corum. Corum will look to be a big part of Michigan’s offense in 2022.