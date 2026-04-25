2026 Undrafted Free Agent Big Board: Best Available and Official Signings



The 2026 NFL Draft started with the Las Vegas Raiders selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall, and it ended with the Denver Broncos taking this year's Mr. Irrelevant, linebacker Red Murdock. In typical fashion, Rounds 5-7 were active with trade ups and sleeper picks. Our Sports Illustrated Steals Board had you covered on every value selection.

At the conclusion of the NFL Draft, attention immediately shifted to the undrafted free agency process. A ton of intriguing talent remained available. Our scouting process afforded us opportunities to identify some undrafted talent.

We have real-time analysis of the best undrafted free agency signings.

2026 NFL Draft: Best Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell, per source. The 6-foot-5 Caldwell ran 4.31 at the NFL Combine and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. The Chiefs are taking a chance on a supremely athletic wideout who must develop the technical aspects of his game.

Chicago Bears: Caden Barnett, Wyoming, OL

The Chicago Bears signed Wyoming offensive lineman Caden Barnett, sources confirmed to SI. Barnett, nicknamed 'The Vanilla Gorilla,' is an athletic and versatile blocker. He'll compete for a role in training camp.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Daniels, Kansas, QB

Former Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is a competitive player with an energetic spirit. Well-liked by his teammates, he's joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Daniels' deal with the Bucs carries a $247,000 base salary guarantee with a $25,000 signing bonus, per Tom Pelissero.

Miami Dolphins: Rene Konga, DT, Louisville

Louisville defensive tackle Rene Konga is a raw prospect that is still scratching the surface of his potential. An athletic specimen with a nasty pass-rush-win-rate, the Miami Dolphins signed him to a deal containing $287,500 in guarantees, sources told On SI. Konga joins a rebuilding roster looking for talents worth developing.

Tennessee Titans: Latrell McCutchin, CB, Houston

The Tennessee Titans did not draft a cornerback. They then pursued former Houston cornerback Latrell McCutchin in undrafted free agency, signing him to a lucrative deal, sources confirmed. The big-bodied boundary cornerback had nine pass breakups this past campaign.