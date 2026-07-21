Ten NFL Undrafted Free Agents Could Take Training Camp By Storm

Training camp is finally kicking off around the league. Padded practices will provide the 2026 NFL Draft class with opportunities to start carving out roles for themselves. That's especially true for undrafted rookies, whose journeys to the 53-man roster begins now.

Every offseason, undrafted free agents compete at training camp and dethrone veterans on the roster. This year will be no different. There are dozens of undrafted talents capable of making camp their personal launchpad.

We've identified 10 undrafted rookies capable of taking training camp by storm.

2026 NFL Draft: 10 Undrafted Rookies Capable of Flipping Training Camp Upside Down

Caden Barnett, Chicago Bears, IOL

Caden Barnett entered the NFL Draft as an experienced prospect out of Wyoming, playing more than 2,200 snaps at guard and tackle. The Chicago Bears appreciate that versatility, as they made him a priority undrafted signing. Barnett is an absolute mauler in the run game with a wrestling background. He was super athletic at pro day, running a 5.05 at 316 pounds and leaping a 31-inch vertical.

Michael Trigg, Dallas Cowboys, TE

Michael Trigg was a draftable talent after being named a finalist for the John Mackey Award (nation's top tight end). The athletic pass catcher registered 50 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Trigg could push draft bust Luke Schoonmaker for a 53-man roster spot with the Dallas Cowboys. There will be competition at training camp.

Luke Altmyer, Detroit Lions, QB

Illinois' Luke Altmyer was the best quarterback that went undrafted. He made significant strides last season, posting a career-high 67.4% completion percentage, and tying his previous career high in touchdown passes with 22, and fewest interceptions with just five. Altmyer making the Detroit Lions' roster would mean they are willing to keep three quarterbacks, with Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater present.

Tyreak Sapp, Cleveland Browns, DE

Tyreak Sapp is a hard-nosed defensive end and physical run defender. He features a pro-ready frame with the versatility needed to kick inside on passing downs. Sapp registered 16.5 tackles for loss over the previous two seasons at Florida. The Cleveland Browns have a bit more roster room on the defensive line after trading Myles Garrett.

Dillon Wade, Green Bay Packers, IOL

Dillon Wade started 48 career college games at various positions. The Green Bay Packers added a durable, versatile, and athletic offensive lineman in undrafted free agency. The former Tulsa transfer impressed coaches during offseason workouts (rookie minicamp, OTAs, mandatory minicamp). Wade ran a 5.02 and leaped a 28.5-inch vertical and 8-foot-8 broad jump at the NFL Combine.

Jeff Caldwell, Kansas City Chiefs, WR

Jeff Caldwell was among the highest-upside wide receiver prospects in the entire draft. He's an elite athlete who went to the NFL Combine and ran an unfathomable 4.31 at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds. The former Lindenwood transfer also leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. Caldwell averaged an explosive 18 yards per catch throughout his college career. He'll compete for the Kansas City Chiefs' sixth receiver spot.

Mason Reiger, Miami Dolphins, DE

Mason Reiger was productive at Wisconsin last season, notching 33 tackles, six TFLs and five sacks. He uses short-area quickness and explosiveness to stack quick victories at the point of attack. The Miami Dolphins could make use of a pro-ready defensive lineman with his approach.

Aamil Wagner, Tennessee Titans, OT

The Tennessee Titans do not have a quality swing tackle on the roster behind starters Dan Moore and JC Latham. They signed Notre Dame's Aamil Wagner in undrafted free agency and gave him $267,500 in guarantees, according to Spotrac. Wagner will compete for a 53-man roster spot with underwhelming backups like Austin Deculus and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson.

Taurean York, Denver Broncos, LB

Taurean York started 39 career games in the SEC. The former Texas A&M linebacker led the Aggies in tackles in back to back seasons with 82 in 2024 and 73 in 2025. The Denver Broncos did not draft a linebacker until making Red Murdock Mr. Irrelevant at No. 257 overall. York will have a fighting chance at training camp.

James Brockermeyer, IOL, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have a league-average starting center in Ryan Neuzil. They also signed veteran journeyman Corey Levin to play a backup role. New offensive line coach Bill Callahan arrives with some prestige. He'll attempt to develop undrafted center James Brockermeyer, who started in the National Championship Game for the Miami Hurricanes.