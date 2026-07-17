10 Rookie Steals Who Could Embarrass Every Team That Passed in the 2026 NFL Draft

NFL training camps are currently occurring around the league! Several teams have already had their rookies report to headquarters. Camp will provide an opportunity to further analyze the 2026 NFL Draft rookie class.

Various prospects will seize opportunities at training camp. Sleepers will begin emerging as late-round picks start outperforming expectations and climbing depth charts. It happens every year at 32 training camps.

We've identified 10 late-round draft picks we believe will emerge as certified steals at training camp. The following sleeper prospects are well-positioned to surprise the league.

2026 NFL Draft: 10 Steals Worth Watching at Training Camp

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos (Round 4, No. 108)

Jonah Coleman is a potential three-down back whose 2024 tape was better than his 2025 film. The Denver Broncos got a sneaky-good back who should have been drafted earlier. Despite having J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in this backfield, head coach Sean Payton will carve out reps for his rookie back. Coleman possesses a high football IQ when it comes to different schemes and protections. His versatility and toughness will force Payton to find a role for him.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Baltimore Ravens (Round 4, No. 115)

Elijah Sarratt is a big-bodied wide receiver who understands how to effectively utilize his frame to box-out defenders. The National Championship-winning wideout routinely highlighted an elite catch radius with the Indiana Hoosiers. Sarratt turned 50-50 contested balls into 75-25 for his quarterback Fernando Mendoza, often having the advantage in man coverage even when he looked covered. He made an impact for the Baltimore Ravens during offseason workouts, and Lamar Jackson will appreciate how reliable of a receiver he is.

Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Round 4, No. 116)

Keionte Scott was among the more versatile defensive backs in the NFL Draft. He's undersized with a rugged approach, often playing with urgency and violence near the line of scrimmage. His attitude is such an excellent fit with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. Scott uses instincts and film study to sniff out plays before they develop, showing a willingness to click and close downhill. He should have gotten drafted at least one round earlier than he did.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders (Round 4, No. 122)

Many believed Mike Washington Jr. would be the second or third running back off the board after he ran a 4.33 at the NFL Combine. The Las Vegas Raiders ended up selecting him in the fourth round and he should immediately win the backup job behind Ashton Jeanty. New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has a history of getting multiple ball carriers involved in his offense. Washington is a capable outside-zone runner with breathtaking open-field speed.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, Buffalo Bills (Round 4, No. 126)

Kaleb Elarms-Orr was an underrated linebacker prospect who pairs production with athleticism. The former TCU standout registered a career-high 130 tackles this past season, and then went to the NFL Combine and leaped a 40-inch vertical. The Buffalo Bills lost Matt Milano at linebacker, and the inconsistent Dorian Williams is in a contract year. Elarms-Orr has a pathway to becoming a starter rather quickly in Buffalo.

Sam Hecht, IOL, Carolina Panthers (Round 5, No. 144)

Sam Hecht was a walk-on athlete at Kansas State who showed resilience to become a two-year starter at center. He embraced the underdog title and focused on his technique, becoming a blocker who understands how to play with strength and leverage. The Carolina Panthers will enter the 2026 season with a short-term solution at center in Luke Fortner. Hecht's developmental outlook indicates he could be their starter in 2027.

Beau Stephens, IOL, Seattle Seahawks (Round 5, No. 148)

Beau Stephens is another backup lineman with a clear pathway to being a sophomore starter. The Seattle Seahawks have starting right guard Anthony Bradford on an expiring contract. They probably won't re-sign Bradford, considering they've tried replacing him for years. First they drafted Christian Haynes, who failed to seize his opportunity in a position battle. Attention is shifting to Stephens, who understands the importance of angles in a zone-blocking scheme.

Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers (Round 5, No. 153)

Jager Burton was among the most underrated offensive linemen prospects. The former Kentucky standout made 47 consecutive starts. He's both durable and experienced. Despite being a fifth-round pick on a loaded offensive line, Burton made a quick impact for the Green Bay Packers during offseason workouts, occasionally earning first-team reps. He has guard-center flexibility, and could develop into a future starter during the duration of his rookie contract.

Jaden Dugger, LB, San Francisco 49ers (Round 5, No. 154)

Few Day 3 defenders have the upside of linebacker Jaden Dugger. The San Francisco 49ers' fifth-round pick has undergone multiple position changes on his football journey, having previously played safety and wide receiver. Dugger is still developing as a result, but he took a massive step forward in 2025 by recording 125 tackles and four sacks. His sideline-to-sideline ability was on display at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Round 5, No. 176)

Cyrus Allen took advantage of his opportunity at OTAs and minicamp to impress the Kansas City Chiefs during offseason workouts. After previously playing at Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M, Allen led Cincinnati with 51 receptions, 674 receiving yards, and his 13 receiving TDs set a single-season program record while placing third in the FBS. The Chiefs have question marks at slot receiver, so it wouldn't be shocking if he played himself into some reps.