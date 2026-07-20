Re-Drafting the 2026 NFL Draft Before Training Camp: Flipping the First Round Upside Down

We're roughly three months removed from the 2026 NFL Draft. Training camps are about to start around the league. That represents an excellent opportunity to revisit the first round via a redraft scenario.

Some organizations nailed their first-round selections, which is precisely why we haven't altered all 32 picks. Other franchises may accept do-overs if granted an opportunity. Those alternate outcomes are present here.

Before shifting attention to the 2027 NFL Draft cycle, this imaginative scenario replays the biggest and most shocking moments from the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Re-Drafting the First Round Before Training Camp Starts

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB (original selection: Fernando Mendoza)

The Las Vegas Raiders believe Fernando Mendoza will be their franchise quarterback. There's obviously no reason to change this selection. The Raiders may develop Mendoza along slowly, with Kirk Cousins in place as a potential stopgap starter. Head coach Klint Kubiak has a sound plan.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE (original selection: David Bailey)

The New York Jets had months to decide who they were selecting at No. 2 overall, with Mendoza obviously heading to the Raiders. They settled on the consensus best prospect available in David Bailey. Bailey was the top pass rusher in college football last season, and should quickly transform Aaron Glenn's defense.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, LB (original selection: Jeremiyah Love)

Jeremiyah Love was the best overall prospect in the class, but the Arizona Cardinals have drawn some criticism for drafting a running back in this stage of their multi-year rebuild. Alternatively, perhaps Arvell Reese would have been the more mature selection. Reese has two-position versatility at linebacker and EDGE.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR (original selection: Carnell Tate)

After hearing about the chemistry Carnell Tate had with Cam Ward during offseason workouts, we don't feel inclined to change this pick. The Tennessee Titans picked Tate to invest in Ward's development. It's a smart decision considering they have everything riding on their young franchise quarterback.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB (original selection: Arvell Reese)

With Reese drafted by the Cardinals in this scenario, Sonny Styles becomes the straightforward selection for the New York Giants. In fact, with the Giants deciding to keep Reese at linebacker, you could argue choosing Styles, the more natural linebacker of the two, would have made more sense. John Harbaugh's defense still lands a flexible front-seven defender.

6. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB (original selection: Mansoor Delane)

We're not undoing draft-day trades, so the Kansas City Chiefs stay at No. 6 overall. They traded up for cornerback Mansoor Delane and it made perfect sense. The Chiefs parted with starting cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie earlier this offseason, and Delane will be tasked with stepping into a starring role.

7. Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, RB (original selection: Sonny Styles)

The Washington Commanders' original selection of Styles is off the board, as is the potential alternative linebacker option in Reese. With a need to support quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders take the best prospect, running back Jeremiyah Love. Washington has a crowded backfield, but none of their ball carriers have the upside Love has.

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE (original selection: Jordyn Tyson)

We understand why the New Orleans Saints decided to make the risky pick of wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who will undoubtedly support Tyler Shough's growth at quarterback if he stays healthy. We're going with a safer route in this scenario, taking pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. The Saints ended up re-signing Cameron Jordan, but Bain would be a terrific replacement.

9. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT (original selection: Spencer Fano)

The Cleveland Browns traded down from No. 6 overall and still landed their franchise left tackle with the ninth pick, Spencer Fano. No notes for general manager Andrew Berry. Fano should develop into a premier asset at a premium position for a rebuilding roster.

10. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S (original selection: Francis Mauigoa)

We don't necessarily have an issue with the Giants' selection of Francis Mauigoa here, but safety Caleb Downs was the better overall prospect. Plus, knowing what we now know, keeping Downs away from their division rival Dallas Cowboys is a sweetener. If this scenario came to fruition, the Giants would feel inclined to sign a veteran starting guard like Kevin Zeitler.

11. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman, S (original selection: Caleb Downs)

The Dallas Cowboys probably wouldn't have traded up one overall if Downs wasn't available, but they get somewhat stuck here. If anything, this scenario proves how fortunate they were to select Downs at No. 11, because there's no straightforward alternative. Sticking with the safety position, Dillon Thieneman went 14 selections later than this, but possesses the versatility, athleticism, and playmaking ability the Cowboys appreciate at safety.

12. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OL (original selection: Kadyn Proctor)

The Miami Dolphins' plan for Kadyn Proctor is to start him off at guard before eventually kicking him out to right tackle. Well, they could technically follow the same blueprint with Francis Mauigoa, a better overall prospect with similar tackle-guard flexibility. Mauigoa went two selections earlier to the Giants in April.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Jordyn Tyson, WR (original selection: Ty Simpson)

The Los Angeles Rams pulled a first-round stunner by selecting quarterback Ty Simpson. It made more sense following the Myles Garrett trade, but we initially thought they'd target a wide receiver here, with Davante Adams on an expiring contract. Jordyn Tyson would be an excellent fit in Sean McVay's offense.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, IOL (original selection: Vega Ioane)

Vega Ioane is such an excellent fit for what the Baltimore Ravens want to achieve offensively. Drafting a people-mover for a ground game that features Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is brilliant. Ioane is incredibly physical with excellent core strength.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE (original selection: Rueben Bain Jr.)

This is another alternative scenario that highlights how fortunate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were to have Rueben Bain Jr. fall in their laps. With him off the board in this alternate universe, the Buccaneers opt for his college teammate, Akheem Mesidor. Mesidor had 12.5 sacks last year, establishing himself as a first-round pass rusher.

16. New York Jets: Kenyon Sadiq, TE (original selection: Kenyon Sadiq)

The New York Jets could have taken this pick in multiple directions. We had Kenyon Sadiq as a top-14 overall prospect, so we take no issues with the original selection. The NFL is placing higher value on tight ends nowadays, and Sadiq doubles as an athletic pass catcher and effective in-line blocker.

17. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT (original selection: Blake Miller)

Our intention is to change as many first-round selections as realistically possible, but we won't make changes for shock value alone. Blake Miller is an outstanding fit for the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered the market for a starting offensive tackle after releasing veteran Taylor Decker, and Miller was a 54-game starter at Clemson with consistency and toughness.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Johnson, CB (original selection: Caleb Banks)

The Minnesota Vikings are counting on Caleb Banks to reach his potential. Health and consistency issues occasionally held him back at Florida, but Banks has rare upside at 6-6, 327. Alternatively, the Vikings would benefit from a starting-caliber cornerback and Chris Johnson was a first-round talent at the position.

19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT (original selection: Monroe Freeling)

The Carolina Panthers needed insurance at left tackle after Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon injury. Monroe Freeling has elite upside thanks to rare athleticism and movement abilities. Freeling started less than 20 career games at Georgia, but the sky is truly the limit.

20. Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon, WR (original selection: Makai Lemon)

The Philadelphia Eagles' aggressive decision to trade up for wide receiver Makai Lemon makes even more sense after knowing the A.J. Brown trade would eventually go through. The Eagles need to replace a high-volume receiver in Nick Sirianni's offense. Lemon possesses a different skill set, but has the savvy traits needed to contribute immediately.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT (original selection: Max Iheanachor)

The Pittsburgh Steelers understandably needed some tackle insurance with Broderick Jones' recovery continuing to be a mystery. Max Iheanachor is a high-upside prospect who didn't start playing college football until he went the JUCO route in 2021, putting considerable progress on tape since then. Iheanachor possesses every natural and athletic trait imaginable to develop into an elite starter.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor, OL (original selection: Akheem Mesidor)

With Akheem Mesidor off the board, the Los Angeles Chargers shift attention to the other side of the trenches. Kadyn Proctor remains available in this scenario and the offensive line was disastrous last season. Proctor would be instant starter at guard for the Chargers in Mike McDaniel's offense.

23. Dallas Cowboys: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE (original selection: Malachi Lawrence)

The Cowboys are taking a by-committee approach to replace Micah Parsons. Drafting Malachi Lawrence, an athletic pass rusher, could help them successfully achieve that. Lawrence attached a jetpack to his pre-draft stock with a freaky showing at the NFL Combine that included a 40-inch vertical.

24. Cleveland Browns: Omar Cooper Jr., WR (original selection: KC Concepcion)

The Cleveland Browns needed a wide receiver here, but we personally had a higher pre-draft grade on Omar Cooper Jr. than KC Concepcion. Cooper, like Concepcion, can play multiple receiving positions. His tape is extremely translatable and he'd instantly start in Todd Monken's offense.

25. Chicago Bears: Keylan Rutledge, IOL (original selection: Dillon Thieneman)

The Chicago Bears are presented here with another scenario that proves how fortunate they were to get Dillon Thieneman. With Thieneman long off the board in this redraft scenario, interior offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge would have made some sense. Rutledge went one overall later to the Houston Texans, and can play the center position the Bears targeted with their second-round choice.

26. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, IOL (original selection: Keylan Rutledge)

The Houston Texans traded up for Rutledge, but he's off the board to the Bears. Investing in the interior offensive line remains a priority after trading for running back David Montgomery. Guard Chase Bisontis was a borderline first-round prospect who went 34th overall. Bisontis' toughness fits the Texans' preferred profile.

27. Miami Dolphins: Colton Hood, CB (original selection: Chris Johnson)

The Dolphins' cornerback situation is dire, hence the original pick of Chris Johnson. With him gone at No. 18 to the Vikings in this redraft scenario, Colton Hood feels like a strong consolation prize. Hood went 37th overall to the Giants, but possesses the athletic traits needed to develop into a quality starter.

28. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT (original selection: Caleb Lomu)

The New England Patriots have a stellar plan in place for Caleb Lomu. He'll spend his rookie season developing behind the scenes and playing in break-glass-in-case-of-emergency scenarios as a sixth reserve offensive linemen. The eventual plan is for Lomu to replace Morgan Moses at right tackle.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Caleb Banks, DT (original selection: Peter Woods)

The Chiefs prioritized a defensive tackle here in Peter Woods, but there's a better prospect available in Caleb Banks. Banks is a high-risk, high-reward prospect. Placing him in an environment next to Chris Jones would ideally show him the ropes.

30. New York Jets: KC Concepcion, WR (original selection: Omar Cooper Jr.)

The urge to select Ty Simpson was strong here, but we believe the Jets are making the wise decision by kicking the can to the 2027 NFL Draft, a stronger quarterback class in which they're slated to have three first-round picks. They took Omar Cooper Jr. in real life, but KC Concepcion is the best receiver available in this scenario. Concepcion would join Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell in an improving receiver room.

31. Tennessee Titans: Keldric Faulk, DE (original selection: Keldric Faulk)

The Titans traded up for Keldric Faulk partially because he was a Robert Saleh-approved prospect. Coach Saleh feels like he developed a similar player in his past, Arik Armstead with the San Francisco 49ers. Faulk definitely has a similar build with elite length and size.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB (original selection: Jadarian Price)

The Seattle Seahawks drafted running back Jadarian Price to help replace Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III. Without the promise of Price, this would be the worst running back room in the league. The former Notre Dame standout possesses the potential to become a bellcow playmaker.