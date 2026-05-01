These Undrafted Wide Receivers Could Embarrass NFL Teams That Passed
A class-high 36 wide receivers were selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. No other position even had 30 prospects drafted. Despite that, several intriguing wide receivers didn't hear their name called, resorting to signing with teams in undrafted free agency.
Every year, a number of undrafted wideouts make 53-man rosters. Several hopefuls will head into rookie minicamp, training camp, and eventually the preseason with intentions of competing. With that in mind, we've identified the best undrafted wide receivers after the 2026 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft: Best Undrafted Free Agent Wide Receivers
Atlanta Falcons: Vinny Anthony II, WR, Wisconsin
The Atlanta Falcons signed former Wisconsin wide receiver Vinny Anthony II, who also brings some special teams upside. He led the Badgers in receptions with 31, but more impressively, he ranked fifth in the FBS with 27.9 yards per kick return (16-446, TD). The Falcons drafted a receiver in Zachariah Branch, which makes the pathway tougher here, but special teams upside increases his chances.
Cincinnati Bengals: Noah Thomas, WR, Georgia
Noah Thomas transferred to Georgia this past season and scored four touchdowns. The former Texas A&M transfer had 574 receiving yards and eight scores for the Aggies in 2024.. He's a 6-foot-4, 203-pound wideout who runs fluid routes. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted another Georgia receiver, Colbie Young, in the fourth round. It's tough to make this Bengals roster at receiver, but Thomas should at least warrant a practice squad spot.
Green Bay Packers: J Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida
The Green Bay Packers put together one of the best classes of undrafted free agents. A standout signing is former Florida wide receiver J Michael Sturdivant. The ex UCLA and Cal transfer was effective for the Gators in 2025, registering 406 receiving yards while averaging 15.0 yards per catch. The Packers did not draft a receiver, but still have a loaded depth chart there even after trading Dontayvion Wicks.
Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
Jeff Caldwell was our top-ranked undrafted wide receiver. Despite him being an older late bloomer, it was shocking to see him go undrafted considering his athletic tools. Caldwell is 6-foot-5, runs a 4.31, and leaps a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. He's the greatest wide receiver in Relative Athletic Score (RAS) history. The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to mold that elite athleticism into tangible production.
Miami Dolphins: Romello Brinson, WR, SMU
Former SMU wide receiver Romello Brinson is a speedy field stretcher who produced 43 receptions and 638 receiving yards for the Mustangs this past season. The ex Miami Hurricanes transfer is a bit of a one-trick pony, but his take-the-top-off speed can threaten defenses vertically, and that's a useful trait. The Miami Dolphins drafted three receivers, which makes the 53-man roster pathway fairly difficult here.
Tennessee Titans: Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll
John Carroll wide receiver Tyren Montgomery was one of the most fun pre-draft stories. The D-III product received a Senior Bowl invite and did not look out of place in Mobile. Montgomery dominated his level of competition despite never playing football until college, accumulating 176 receptions for 2,599 yards and 32 touchdowns across 2024-25. He'll compete for the sixth receiver spot with the Tennessee Titans.
Washington Commanders: Chris Hilton Jr., WR, LSU
Chris Hilton Jr. made pre-draft history by attending four major collegiate all-star games, including the East-West Shrine and Senior Bowl. Hilton is a speedy 4.41 wide receiver who averaged 19 yards per catch during his career. The Washington Commanders will have to sort through why he only registered 41 catches in five seasons. The Commanders drafted receiver Antonio Williams in the second round, but there appears to be room for contention on the back end of the depth chart.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL