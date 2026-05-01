These Undrafted Wide Receivers Could Embarrass NFL Teams That Passed

A class-high 36 wide receivers were selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. No other position even had 30 prospects drafted. Despite that, several intriguing wide receivers didn't hear their name called, resorting to signing with teams in undrafted free agency.

Every year, a number of undrafted wideouts make 53-man rosters. Several hopefuls will head into rookie minicamp, training camp, and eventually the preseason with intentions of competing. With that in mind, we've identified the best undrafted wide receivers after the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft: Best Undrafted Free Agent Wide Receivers

Atlanta Falcons: Vinny Anthony II, WR, Wisconsin

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (8) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons signed former Wisconsin wide receiver Vinny Anthony II, who also brings some special teams upside. He led the Badgers in receptions with 31, but more impressively, he ranked fifth in the FBS with 27.9 yards per kick return (16-446, TD). The Falcons drafted a receiver in Zachariah Branch, which makes the pathway tougher here, but special teams upside increases his chances.

Cincinnati Bengals: Noah Thomas, WR, Georgia

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) runs after a catch against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Noah Thomas transferred to Georgia this past season and scored four touchdowns. The former Texas A&M transfer had 574 receiving yards and eight scores for the Aggies in 2024.. He's a 6-foot-4, 203-pound wideout who runs fluid routes. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted another Georgia receiver, Colbie Young, in the fourth round. It's tough to make this Bengals roster at receiver, but Thomas should at least warrant a practice squad spot.

Green Bay Packers: J Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida

Florida J. Michael Sturdivant (9) hauls in a pass during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers put together one of the best classes of undrafted free agents. A standout signing is former Florida wide receiver J Michael Sturdivant. The ex UCLA and Cal transfer was effective for the Gators in 2025, registering 406 receiving yards while averaging 15.0 yards per catch. The Packers did not draft a receiver, but still have a loaded depth chart there even after trading Dontayvion Wicks.

Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) stands over TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Jevon McIver Jr. (20) after Caldwell scores a touchdown during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jeff Caldwell was our top-ranked undrafted wide receiver. Despite him being an older late bloomer, it was shocking to see him go undrafted considering his athletic tools. Caldwell is 6-foot-5, runs a 4.31, and leaps a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. He's the greatest wide receiver in Relative Athletic Score (RAS) history. The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to mold that elite athleticism into tangible production.

Miami Dolphins: Romello Brinson, WR, SMU

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Romello Brinson (3) celebrates after he scores a touchdown during the first overtime against the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Former SMU wide receiver Romello Brinson is a speedy field stretcher who produced 43 receptions and 638 receiving yards for the Mustangs this past season. The ex Miami Hurricanes transfer is a bit of a one-trick pony, but his take-the-top-off speed can threaten defenses vertically, and that's a useful trait. The Miami Dolphins drafted three receivers, which makes the 53-man roster pathway fairly difficult here.

Tennessee Titans: Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (7) of John Carroll runs after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

John Carroll wide receiver Tyren Montgomery was one of the most fun pre-draft stories. The D-III product received a Senior Bowl invite and did not look out of place in Mobile. Montgomery dominated his level of competition despite never playing football until college, accumulating 176 receptions for 2,599 yards and 32 touchdowns across 2024-25. He'll compete for the sixth receiver spot with the Tennessee Titans.

Washington Commanders: Chris Hilton Jr., WR, LSU

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (3) attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Chris Hilton Jr. made pre-draft history by attending four major collegiate all-star games, including the East-West Shrine and Senior Bowl. Hilton is a speedy 4.41 wide receiver who averaged 19 yards per catch during his career. The Washington Commanders will have to sort through why he only registered 41 catches in five seasons. The Commanders drafted receiver Antonio Williams in the second round, but there appears to be room for contention on the back end of the depth chart.