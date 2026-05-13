Undrafted NFL Free Agents Ready to Quietly Push Veterans to the Brink

A number of intriguing undrafted free agents signed NFL contracts following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft. All 32 teams recently held rookie minicamp. That offered undrafted free agents their first opportunity to make an on-field impression on their new team.

UDFAs typically sign three-year contracts that are cost controlled by CBA. The guaranteed money portion of the contract is what's negotiable. Some teams offer aggressive amounts of signing bonuses and guaranteed money when pursuing high-profile UDFAs. The idea is for that undrafted rookie to push an overpriced, declining veteran off the roster.

We've identified undrafted free agents who may push veterans off the roster this summer.

2026 NFL Draft: Undrafted Free Agents Ready to Steal Veteran Jobs

Logan Fano, DE, Cleveland Browns

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Logan Fano (97) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns gave former Utah defensive end Logan Fano $310,000 in guaranteed money. The Utes standout plays with a red-hot motor and he possesses a balanced skill set versus the run and pass. The Browns have Isaiah McGuire entering a contract year, and though he's shown improvement, he's never recorded more than 2.5 sacks in a single season. Fano will push for a 53-man roster. Fellow Cleveland UDFA Tyreak Sapp is another name to monitor.

Mason Reiger, EDGE, Miami Dolphins

May 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins edge Mason Reiger (90) speaks to reporters during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are a rebuilding franchise. After losing Jaelan Phillips to free agency, they need Chop Robinson to take that third-year step. With so many questions at EDGE, rookie undrafted free agent Mason Reiger is an intriguing talent. The Dolphins have veteran underachievers David Ojabo and Joshua Uche on the roster, and they should probably be watching their backs. Reiger had six tackles for loss and five sacks this past campaign as a defender who consistently makes plays around the line of scrimmage.

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) stands over TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Jevon McIver Jr. (20) after Caldwell scores a touchdown during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jeff Caldwell spent the majority of his college football career at Lindenwood, so it's not surprising the technical aspects of his game are trailing behind his physical traits. The Louisville, Kentucky native is a 6-foot-5, 216-pound ball of clay who ran a 4.31 and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump at the NFL Combine. Caldwell possesses breathtaking take-the-top-off speed. The Kansas City Chiefs gave him nearly $275,000 in undrafted guarantees, and he could even compete with fifth-round pick Cyrus Allen for a roster spot.

Aamil Wagner, OT, Tennessee Titans

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (59) reacts after losing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans lack offensive tackle depth behind starters Dan Moore Jr. and JC Latham. Current backup Austin Deculus played a miserable season with the Los Angeles Chargers a year ago. That's probably why they aggressively pursued Notre Dame's Aamil Wagner in undrafted free agency. Wagner started 30 games at right tackle for the Fighting Irish in 2024-25. He has a fairly clear pathway to the Titans' roster. Sophomore UDFA Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson is also in contention.

Taurean York, LB, Denver Broncos

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos entered the NFL Draft needing upgrades at linebacker, but didn't end up drafting one until making Red Murdock this year's Mr. Irrelevant. The Broncos doubled down at the position by signing Taurean York in undrafted free agency. York started 39 career games in the SEC and he led the Aggies in tackles in consecutive seasons. Drew Sanders, a 2023 third-round pick, has been an injury prone underperformer while going through position changes.

Eric Gentry, LB, Cincinnati Bengals

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals undrafted linebacker Eric Gentry is built like an NBA small forward. The former USC standout is 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds with 35-inch arms and 10.5-inch hands. Gentry is lanky and linear, but he did register 75 tackles and an FBS third-best five forced fumbles in 2025, indicating there's some developmental upside worth exploring. He could overtake linebackers like Shaka Heyward and/or Joe Giles-Harris in Cincinnati.

Michael Trigg, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Baylor tight end Michael Trigg was among the more intriguing undrafted free agents. The Dallas Cowboys gave him the biggest-ever guarantee in franchise history, promising him $200,000 on his contract. That should make a reserve tight end like Brevyn Spann-Ford nervous. Trigg was an athletic playmaker for the Bears in 2025, registering 50 receptions for 694 yards, 13.9 yards per catch, and six touchdowns.

J Michael Sturdivant, WR, Green Bay Packers

Florida J. Michael Sturdivant (9) hauls in a pass during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A highly touted recruit coming out of prep-program Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, J Michael Sturdivant is an athletic specimen who didn't quite meet expectations in college. Despite leading Cal in receptions (65) in 2022, he went to UCLA in 2023 and took a slight step backwards. Sturdivant then came to Florida in 2025 and started every contest at wide receiver, recording 27 receptions for 406 yards (15 YPC) and three touchdowns. The Green Bay Packers gave him $215,000 in undrafted guarantees after the draft. Fringe roster receivers like Skyy Moore and Bo Melton have been put on notice.