7 NFL Draft Sleepers That Will Be Drafted Way Higher Than You Think

The 2026 NFL Draft features a number of underrated prospects who will be selected earlier than the general public realizes. Ranging from first-round surprises to second-round risers, NFL teams have higher opinions on some prospects who haven't received due national attention. The nature of this draft is unpredictable, leading to unexpected results.

There's a wide range of unexpected outcomes due to this NFL Draft lacking blue-chip talent at premier positions. Teams will have their preferred players at positions of need. With that in mind, we've identified which prospects could be drafted higher than the general consensus indicates.

2026 NFL Draft: Sleepers Who Will Be Drafted Higher Than You Realize

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors before the game at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Chris Johnson began the pre-draft process as a small-school favorite, but he concludes it having checked multiple boxes. He was outstanding this past campaign, recording four interceptions, nine pass breakups, and 1.17 passes defensed per contest. Johnson possesses size and athleticism, as the 6-foot, 193-pound cornerback ran a 4.40 at the NFL Combine and leaped a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump. He's in play as high as No. 20 overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Max Iheanachor began playing football at the JUCO level in 2021. Since then, he's blossomed into one of the best pre-draft stories. An ascending prospect who has flashed incredible growth, Iheanachor was the best offensive tackle in attendance at this year's Senior Bowl. He's firmly in the first-round conversation now. The Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers are among his more likely landing spots.

Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL teams are infatuated with Treydan Stukes' character, experience, and leadership. The sixth-year senior went from underrated walk-on to team captain and unquestioned leader of the defense. Stukes mostly operated out of a "BIG NICKEL" role, where his communication and recognition in zone defense led to four interceptions and six pass breakups this past campaign. He's also supremely athletic, having run 4.33 at the NFL Combine leaping a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. He's generating top-50 buzz.

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Nov 1, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) makes the catch against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Considering Ted Hurst attended Georgia State, the small-school prospect has done an excellent job addressing questions and concerns throughout this process. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound playmaker was highly productive across 2024-25, accumulating nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a Senior Bowl standout among bigger-school prospects, and ran 4.42 and jumped an 11-foot-3 broad at the NFL Combine. He'll need continued seasoning at the next level, and must play to his size with more consistency, but hearing his name called within the opening 50 picks is a realistic outcome.

Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) attempts a move on Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keyron Crawford is an athletic and toolsy pass rusher who enjoyed an underrated 2025 season. A former Arkansas State transfer, Crawford took a big step forward during his second campaign at Auburn, making 12 starts and notching 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks this past Fall. The Memphis, Tennessee native is an energetic stand-up rusher with baseline athletic traits. Instincts are a work in progress, but there are real tools that a defensive coordinator would be excited to work with.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling was once among the underappreciated pass-catching prospects. That's changed in recent weeks. The senior wideout has NFL-ready size at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds. The former Washington State transfer was uber productive at Oklahoma State in 2024 (52-882-6) and Ole Miss in 2025 (55-811-6). Stribling then ran a 4.36 at the NFL Combine. Receivers with his size, speed, and resume of production typically don't last long on draft weekend.

Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft features a strong crop of off-ball linebacker prospects. Don't let Arizona State's Keyshaun Elliott fly under the radar as a result. Elliott was both productive and versatile for the Sun Devils throughout 2025, notching 98 tackles, 14 tackles for loss(!), and seven sacks. He's big and physical with a high football IQ and strong work ethic.