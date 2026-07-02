Biggest 2026 NFL Draft Reaches Teams May Soon Regret

With OTAs and minicamp having concluded around the league, the summer break has provided us with opportunities to reassess the 2026 NFL Draft class. Training camp is approximately four weeks away. Rookies will be looking to make swift impressions in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Some organizations crushed the NFL Draft by making excellent picks all throughout. Others struggled to navigate the board by making reach picks they may eventually regret. We're identifying the five most head-scratching selections from the draft's opening two rounds.

The following five opening-64 selections carry significant risk. From injury concerns to position switches and massive reaches, there are varying reasons to question these decisions. The 2026 NFL campaign will ultimately answer the questions we're posing.

2026 NFL Draft: Biggest Reaches From Rounds 1 & 2

Miami Dolphins: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama (No. 12 overall)

Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor was viewed as a high-risk prospect during the pre-draft process. He's a massive blocker with rare size and questionable foot speed. It felt like the Miami Dolphins took him 20 picks earlier than expected at No. 12 overall, and their post-draft plan for him is somewhat concerning.

Proctor is allegedly going to begin his career at guard before possibly switching back to tackle next season. Playing offensive line as a rookie in this league is hard, and position changes (possibly multiple) make it increasingly difficult. We'll monitor what Proctor can handle.

Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida (No. 18 overall)

Caleb Banks possesses rare size and athletic upside at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with 35-inch arms. Banks went to the NFL Combine and leaped a 32-inch vertical and 9-foot-6 broad jump, unfathomable results at that size. He also made a brief but eye-popping appearance at the Senior Bowl. The Minnesota Vikings are investing in that upside after selecting him at No. 18 overall.

Banks was inconsistent at Florida with flashes of elite play. The Detroit, Michigan native requires more polish. Health and availability have also been recurring issues after missing the majority of his 2025 campaign through a foot injury that required surgery.

San Francisco 49ers: De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss (No. 33 overall)

It was known that Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling was a pre-draft riser, but it was still somewhat surprising to see the San Francisco 49ers take him at No. 33 overall, the opening pick of the second round. Historically speaking, rookie wideouts haven't fared well in Kyle Shanahan's demanding offense. After receiving some criticism for this pick, there's pressure to make it work immediately.

Stribling was a five-year college receiver who played at three different programs. He produced consecutive 800-yard seasons at Oklahoma State in 2024 and Ole Miss in 2025. Stribling is a vertical long strider with deep speed and a willingness to block in the run game. The latter might help endear him to Shanahan.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M (No. 56 overall)

Arguably the biggest reach of the entire 2026 NFL Draft occurred when the Jacksonville Jaguars shocked onlookers by taking tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall. Multi tight end sets have become a leaguewide trend and we believe that influenced the Jaguars to make the Boerkircher decision. They took a primary blocker with a top-60 pick.

Boerkircher played six years of college football and never registered a 200-yard season. Analysts will continue questioning this decision until on-field play justifies it. The Jaguars better produce an elite rushing attack in 2026.

Houston Texans: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan (No. 59 overall)

After seeing the Boerkircher selection, the Houston Texans told their division rival Jaguars to hold their beer as they announced the Marlin Klein pick just moments later. Another tight end prospect drafted prematurely, Klein had an intriguing pre-draft story. He's a German native who successfully pursued a professional football career by moving to the United States to play high school ball before going to Michigan.

Unsurprisingly given his background, Klein is incredibly raw. After winning Michigan's Most Improved Player on Offense award in 2024, he produced a modest (but career-high) 248 receiving yards in 2025. The Texans will bring him along slowly.