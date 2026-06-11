How a League-Wide Trend Forced Teams Into Stunning NFL Draft Decisions

The NFL is a copycat league. Teams are constantly looking to borrow trends from their competitors to ensure they're concepts aren't getting stale. That approach had a profound impact during the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are often the most cutting-edge trend setters. In 2025, heavy tight end sets became McVay's latest obsession. The Rams ran 13 personnel (three tight ends) on 30.48% of their offensive plays, according to Sumer Sports. That more than doubled the rate of the next-closest 13 personnel usage (Pittsburgh Steelers, 14.17%).

Teams responded accordingly throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. If 13 personnel is the next offensive trend to take the league by storm, general managers and coaches chose to be prepared. We've identified several draft picks that were undeniably influenced by McVay and the emergence of 13 personnel.

2026 NFL Draft: How Latest Offensive Trends Influenced Head-Scratching Picks

Jacksonville Jaguars: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M (No. 56 overall)

Arguably, the most stunning pick of the entire 2026 NFL Draft that has drawn the most criticism was the Jacksonville Jaguars' decision to take tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall. It strikes us as particularly interesting that Jags GM James Gladstone is a former Les Snead/Rams disciple. It sure feels like he watched his former employer start a new trend and decided he wanted in.

The Jaguars already possessed a promising young tight end on the roster in Brenton Strange. They had larger needs with the 56th selection, like linebacker after watching defensive stalwart Devin Lloyd depart in free agency. Despite that, they drafted Boerkircher with their first pick of the draft (they lacked a first-round pick as a result of last year's Travis Hunter trade). Boerkircher spent six years in college and never recorded 200 yards in any single campaign. That may not bother Jacksonville, because he was drafted to handle the selfless duties while Strange dominates pass-catching opportunities.

Houston Texans: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan (No. 59 overall)

For all the blowback the Jaguars received for the Boerkircher selection, we're surprised the Houston Texans haven't drawn similar reactions for taking tight end Marlin Klein just three picks later at No. 59 overall. A German-born prospect, Klein moved to America to pursue his dream of playing professional football and eventually landed at Michigan. That is impressive.

Was it enough to warrant a top-60 selection? Klein redshirted in 2022 and registered one catch in 2023. He was named Michigan's most improved player on offense in 2024, but managed just 13 receptions for 108 yards. Klein's 2025 campaign was also modest, producing 24 receptions for 248 yards.

Los Angeles Rams: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State (No. 61 overall)

If you require any more proof the Rams are all-in on this 13 personnel trend, look no further than their decision to select Max Klare at No. 61. It arrived one year after they drafted another tight end in the second round, Oregon's Terrance Ferguson, at 46th overall during the 2025 NFL Draft. It's incredibly rare to witness an organization utilize second-round picks on tight ends in consecutive drafts.

What's most shocking about the Klare pick is that the Rams still have reliable veterans Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee on the roster. Barring injury, Klare is likely fourth on the depth chart throughout his rookie season. The contract statuses for Parkinson and Higbee indicate 2026 could be their final season in L.A., and McVay wanted to be prepared for their eventual departures.

Chicago Bears: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford (No. 69 overall)

Sam Roush became the fourth tight end selected within 15 picks of the Boerkircher decision, strongly suggesting the Jaguars started a positional run (and three more tight ends were drafted in the third round after Roush). He had established himself as a potential third-round pick throughout an impressive pre-draft process. What was most surprising about this pick is that the Chicago Bears made it despite having Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, but by now, you're seeing the trend.

Roush was arguably the best blocking tight end in the entire class, and his NFL Combine workout suggested there's untapped potential as a pass catcher. The Bears only ran 13 personnel on 8.52% of offensive snaps last season, but perhaps genius head coach Ben Johnson wants to expand those horizons. The Bears did rank sixth-highest in two tight end sets, and the Roush selection provides additional depth for those personnel possibilities.