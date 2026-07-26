Five NFL Draft Classes Already Fighting to Prove Critics Wrong at Training Camp

NFL training camps are in full-swing with numerous teams having already reported to their practice facilities. The 2026 NFL Draft class is getting their first taste of realistic life in the league at camp. It also provides opportunities for rookies to begin carving out starting roles.

Some draft classes are entering camp with higher expectations. Others are facing pressure to help teams course-correct after enduring disappointing 2025 campaigns. Those teams who experienced shortcomings need contributions from their rookie classes.

The following five draft classes are facing pressure to help their organizations prove critics wrong in 2026. All five franchises featured suffered through a disappointing 2025 campaign. Training camp provides opportunities to improve.

NFL Training Camp: Five 2026 NFL Draft Classes Facing Instant Pressure

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills failed to win the AFC East division in 2025 for the first time since 2019. They were overtaken by the New England Patriots. It was yet another clear-cut sign that general manager Brandon Beane needed to improve his roster during the offseason.

The defense has been the unit to routinely let them down in the playoffs, so it wasn't surprising to see Beane use his first two picks on defensive end TJ Parker and cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Both rookies should receive immediate opportunities to compete for rotational roles at training camp. Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr and safety Jalon Kilgore are potential Day Three surprises.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2025. That's downright unacceptable when you have a top-five quarterback like Joe Burrow. Injuries and inconsistencies have derailed both Burrow and the Bengals in recent seasons.

After losing superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to free agency, the Bengals need rookie Cashius Howell to help make up the difference. Cornerback Tacario Davis might be a future starter, with both Dax Hill and D.J. Turner on expiring contracts. This Bengals rookie class will face some pressure to help the organization turn the tide.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs lost Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending injury in 2025, went 6-11 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2014. They ended up with three top-40 picks, taking cornerback Mansoor Delane, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and pass rusher R Mason Thomas. There was a clear focus to improve the defense.

Analysts expect 2025 to represent a temporary bump in the road for this Chiefs dynasty. This rookie class needs to make immediate contributions to help ensure that becomes the case. Delane could be tasked with helping replace boundary corner starters Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie. Woods and Thomas need to improve Steve Spagnuolo's defensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers

The AFC West could be incredibly competitive in 2026. Some see the Denver Broncos as Super Bowl favorites, where others envision the Chiefs returning to form. The Los Angeles Chargers are tasked with keeping up with division contenders.

Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary are the new coordinators for Jim Harbaugh. Pass rusher Akheem Mesidor will be asked to contribute to a defensive line that already has Tuli Tuipulotu, Bud Dupree, and Khalil Mack on the edges. Jake Slaughter played center at Florida, but is competing to start at guard. Brenen Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine by officially logging a time of 4.26 seconds, and he's a wildcard for the offense and on special teams.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders entered the 2025 season with the weight of expectations after shockingly qualifying for the NFC Championship Game in 2024. Recurring injuries to Jayden Daniels and an underperforming defense derailed the campaign. The Commanders put together a rookie class that could help them get back on track.

Linebacker Sonny Styles projects as a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year winner. With the Brandon Aiyuk rumors essentially a thing of the past, wide receiver Antonio Williams possesses a pathway to immediate relevance. Day Three running back Kaytron Allen is an underrated gem to monitor at training camp.