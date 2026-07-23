These First-Round Rookies Could Steal the Spotlight from Day 1 at Training Camp

Training camps are finally starting around the league! They represent an opportunity for the 2026 NFL Draft class to begin making instant impacts. That's especially true for first-round selections.

Teams typically possess high expectations for their first-round picks. The majority of top-32 selections are handed starting roles immediately. They are expected to contribute and improve the team.

With training camp practices beginning all over the league, we've identified eight first-round rookies we expect to be instant standouts.

2026 NFL Draft: 8 First-Round Rookies Will Instantly Thrive at Training Camp

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals (No. 3 overall)

You can debate the value of drafting a running back at No. 3 overall, but the impact Jeremiyah Love will have on the Arizona Cardinals is undeniable. Currently in the earliest stage imaginable of a multi-year rebuild, Love is expected to be a high-volume weapon for an offense that doesn't possess its future quarterback on the roster yet. Head coach Mike LaFleur will pepper the three-down playmaker with opportunities.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans (No. 4 overall)

Carnell Tate was an instant stud at OTAs, catching three touchdowns from quarterback Cam Ward at the first practice the media was allowed to attend. The Tennessee Titans drafted Tate to invest in Ward's growth and it appears to be a decision that will pay dividends. Their chemistry was evident throughout offseason workouts, and training camp practices should welcome more of the same highlights. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is infatuated with this potential partnership.

Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 6 overall)

The Kansas City Chiefs have a bit more competition at cornerback than most realize, but it would be surprising if Mansoor Delane didn't emerge as a starter. They recently reunited with L'Jarius Sneed after he flamed out in Tennessee, and Nohl Williams is an improving player. But there's a reason they aggressively traded up for Delane after parting ways with starters Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie earlier this offseason.

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders (No. 7 overall)

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles is our current pick to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. The situation feels perfect. He'll be playing in a Dan Quinn-approved scheme that needs to replace future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner. Styles possesses every trait required to become the second-straight DROY winner at linebacker (Carson Schwesinger, 2025). Expect him to hit the ground running at training camp.

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys (No. 11 overall)

Safety Caleb Downs was viewed as a consensus top-three prospect throughout most of the pre-draft process. The Dallas Cowboys nabbing him at No. 11 overall was the biggest steal of the first round. Downs should have an instant impact on a secondary that desperately needed an injection of talent this offseason. The former Ohio State standout can transcend any defense, and this Cowboys unit will greatly benefit from his presence.

Vega Ioane, IOL, Baltimore Ravens (No. 14 overall)

It's difficult for offensive lineman to stand out during OTAs or minicamp, when physical contact isn't permitted at practice. That's why Baltimore Ravens guard Vega Ioane should be looking forward to the pads coming on. Ioane is an aggressive people-mover and Ravens defenders will feel his frame at training camp. He was born to play in an offense that features Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and a run-heavy approach.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers (No. 19 overall)

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Monroe Freeling may get an opportunity to earn a starting job at training camp. Ikem Ekwonu is still dealing with the fallout of a ruptured patellar tendon injury suffered in the playoffs. Now, right tackle Taylor Moton is dealing with blood clot issues. It could lead to increased first-team reps for Freeling. His rare movement skills are designed to shine at training camp.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks (No. 32 overall)

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price should get every opportunity to replace Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III as the offense's lead ball carrier. Veteran back Zach Charbonnet is dealing with a torn ACL suffered during the playoffs. Price will face competition at training camp from George Holani and Emanuel Wilson. The first-round back should be able to establish himself as the go-to.