From Injuries to Disappointment, These First-Round Picks Are Falling Flat at NFL Training Camp

NFL roster cutdown day is fast approaching (August 30). Rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class are starting to run out of opportunities to make impacts at training camp. All 32 franchises will soon shift attention to preparing for Week 1.

Several first-round rookies are now dealing with injuries that threaten to derail the beginning of their campaign. Meanwhile, other top-32 picks are struggling with consistency at camp and throughout the preseason. Life in the NFL is a constant adjustment.

The following six first-round picks are currently dealing with injury or performance issues at camp. These situations are worth monitoring heading into regular-season preparation. They're up against it.

2026 NFL Draft: First-Round Picks Struggling With Injuries & Performance

Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love week-to-week with high-ankle sprain

Why the Arizona Cardinals gave first-round running back Jeremiyah Love 14 touches in his preseason debut when he was already dinged up defies logic. The No. 3 overall selection was arguably the best overall prospect in the NFL Draft. Love was the most straightforward evaluation, and running backs typically translate from college to the pros than any other position.

That's not to say Love is a perfect prospect who doesn't need preseason work. But 14 touches felt excessive and now Love is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that carries a week-to-week timetable. Indications are he'll recover for the regular-season opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers, but he's officially racing versus the clock.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane starting to trend upwards

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane has been limited all throughout training camp with a shoulder injury. Lately, he's been participating in 7-on-7 while stringing together impressive reps in coverage. The current hope is that Delane will be fully cleared closer to the end of August.

It's been difficult to project Delane's role while he's missed so many crucial reps. The Chiefs also have Nohl Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, and Kristian Fulton at boundary cornerback. Delane's camp began in concerning fashion, but hopefully it's starting to trend in the right direction.

New Orleans Saints WR Jordyn Tyson to be sidelined for multiple months

We approached Jordyn Tyson's pre-draft report with caution due to his lengthy injury history. There was no denying the talent, but availability is your best ability, and Tyson was rarely available for stretches of his college career. The New Orleans Saints ignored the risks when they drafted him at No. 8 overall, and the concerns have already begun.

Tyson is dealing with a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for approximately two months. Though it's described as a "new" injury, he also dealt with a significant hamstring-related issue during the pre-draft process. Tyson has endured a plethora of injuries throughout his career, so it's impossible to pretend this isn't of extreme concern.

New York Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq suffers a setback in recovery from injury

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq recently suffered a setback while attempting to recover from offseason hernia surgery. He's likely to miss the remaining two preseason games. Head coach Aaron Glenn expects Sadiq to be healthy for the Week 1 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets have designs on running frequent heavier packages this season. They selected Sadiq despite using a second-round pick on Mason Taylor last offseason. Sadiq and Taylor are expected to coexist in Frank Reich's offense, but getting the rookie healthy is the first intention.

Minnesota Vikings DT Caleb Banks looks extremely raw in preseason debut

The Minnesota Vikings knew they were getting a raw prospect when they drafted Caleb Banks at No. 18 overall. The former Florida standout is a breathtaking athlete with built-in-a-lab measurables, but injuries and inconsistent tape often derailed him in Gainesville. Banks' preseason debut proved he still has a long way to go.

Banks played 25 defensive snaps and earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 30.4 for his performance. Pad level was a recurring issue on tape as Banks often exposed too much of his chest plate to the opposition. He was often chipped and double teamed, indicating offensive lineman already respect his athleticism and upside.

New York Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. remains a work in progress

It's been fairly evident at Jets training camp that first-round rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. is a work in progress. He's competing for the WR3 role in an offense that has Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell in two clearly defined roles. Cooper has even occasionally worked behind Isaiah Williams, a third-year pro having a stellar camp.

Cooper has been an up-and-down performer. With Wilson, Breece Hall, Mitchell, Sadiq, and Taylor in this offense, there's no guarantee that Cooper is a top-five option on offense as a rookie. Patience is required.