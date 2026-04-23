NFL Draft Chaos Scenarios That Would Break Round 1

Expect the unexpected throughout the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That's the general sentiment around league circles. The lack of clarity and blue-chip talent surrounding this year's draft class could lead to chaotic scenarios unfolding on Thursday. A combination of trades and reach-picks could alter the first round's trajectory.

The unpredictable nature of this NFL Draft could have a significant impact on the second round, too. With so many false whispers and smokescreens impacting analysis, we've identified potential scenarios that may deliver shocking results throughout the first round. The following chaotic possibilities would change everything we believe heading into Thursday evening.

2026 NFL Draft: Chaos Scenarios That Would Shock Round 1

The Arizona Cardinals *actually* take Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

There's been significant smoke about the Arizona Cardinals possibly taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall. Word is the directive could be coming from above general manager Monti Ossenfort. That makes sense, because it doesn't feel like an Ossenfort-driven narrative. He typically utilizes first-round selections on premium positions such as wide receiver, left tackle, and defensive end. It becomes more head scratching when considering Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, and Trey Benson are on the roster. The Cardinals could deliver the first shocking 2026 NFL Draft moment.

The Kansas City Chiefs trade up to No. 3

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The belief in league circles is that the Cardinals' preference would be to trade down from the No. 3 selection. They are a rebuilding roster that lacks a franchise quarterback, so stockpiling picks would be beneficial. The Dallas Cowboys have been often linked as the Cardinals' potential trade partner, but recent chatter has the Kansas City Chiefs circling the wagons. The Chiefs, who own two first-round selections (Nos. 9 and 29) possess the capital required to make an aggressive move for EDGE Arvell Reese or David Bailey.

The Arizona Cardinals trade back into the first round for QB Ty Simpson

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Cardinals successfully trade back from No. 3, don't be stunned if Ossenfort uses the additional capital acquired to move back into the first round. Arizona desperately lacks a long-term solution at quarterback after parting with Kyler Murray earlier this offseason. The Cardinals can't justify taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the top five, but pairing their 34th pick with whatever additional selections they do not have yet to move back into the 20-32 range for Simpson is being viewed as a realistic scenario.

Caleb Downs falls out of the top 10

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is one of the best prospects and easiest evaluations in the draft. Other factors complicate where he'll actually get drafted. Positional value is a big one. Jamal Adams was the last safety selected in the top 10 (2017). If several wide receivers and offensive linemen join Fernando Mendoza, Reese, Bailey, Sonny Styles and Love in the opening 10 selections, then the chances of Downs sliding to the Miami Dolphins or Dallas Cowboys at Nos. 11 or 12 overall increase.

Seven or eight offensive linemen are selected in the first round

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We're extremely confident that offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling, and Vega Ioane are going to be first-round picks. There's a strong chance another three or four linemen join them in the opening 32. Blake Miller, Max Iheanachor, Caleb Lomu, and the second-ranked guard (Chase Bisontis/Keylan Rutledge/Emmanuel Pregnon) are also generating first-round interest. We had eight linemen selected in the first round last year. A repeat of that number would likely push some good cornerbacks, wide receivers, and edge rushers to the second round.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy slides

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy has been a difficult evaluation. His 2024 tape indicates he's one of the most talented overall prospects in the class. He did not play in 2025 due to a season-ending torn ACL injury suffered the year prior. Recent reports indicate teams have serious medical concerns stemming from an unrelated issue in his knee. If McCoy remains on the board after the first 15 picks, the Carolina Panthers (No. 19) may be the most natural remaining first-round fit. If he gets past Carolina, it's difficult to predict when his slide could end.