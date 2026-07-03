NFL Rookie Quarterbacks With No Room For Error in 2026

There were 10 total quarterbacks selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. It's incredibly rare for zero rookie quarterbacks to start in Week 1, but that may be the direction we're headed for with the 2026 NFL season. That doesn't necessarily mean that none of the rookie signal callers are dealing with immediate pressure though.

The 2026 class wasn't particularly impressive at quarterback. Only two quarterbacks were drafted with first-round selections, and they're the only signal callers to make our top 50 re-grading board. Despite relatively low expectations to begin the 2026 season, a small handful of rookie quarterbacks will be forced to confront pressure.

It may not arrive in Week 1 like we've grown accustomed to, but certain rookie quarterbacks will encounter pressure during their debut campaigns. We've identified the following.

2026 NFL Draft: Rookie Quarterbacks Facing the Most Pressure

Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have done an outstanding job removing as much instant pressure as possible from No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. The current belief is that veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will begin the season as the starter. The Raiders signed Cousins with that intention, as he possesses a terrific relationship with new head coach Klint Kubiak.

The Raiders are obviously rebuilding. Assuming they fall out of postseason contention at some point, the whispers for Mendoza to replace Cousins in the lineup will become unavoidable. It may not occur in Week 1, but Mendoza will earn starts for the Raiders as a rookie, and there'll be pressure for the No. 1 overall selection to meet expectations.

Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals remain in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback, one that will presumably arrive via the 2027 NFL Draft. Until then, they used a third-round pick on Carson Beck. Beck immediately walked into a peculiar situation, with starter Jacoby Brissett temporarily holding out during the offseason.

Brissett and Gardner Minshew will probably be the Nos. 1 and 2 quarterbacks, but the rebuilding Cardinals should give Beck an opportunity to play this season. General manager Monti Ossenfort will want to enter the 2027 draft knowing as much as he possibly can about his rookie quarterback. That places pressure on Beck to seize his opportunity, whenever it comes.

Cade Klubnik, New York Jets

The New York Jets are in a similar position. With three first-round picks scheduled for 2027, the wavering belief is that they'll be drafting a quarterback next April. Geno Smith is the stopgap starter, but fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik is currently the No. 2 quarterback.

The Jets haven't added another veteran quarterback, which was initially planned for the offseason. The lack of an experienced competitor for Smith creates a pretty clear pathway for head coach Aaron Glenn to replace him with Klubnik at some point this season. The Jets did an extensive amount of homework on quarterbacks this past draft, ultimately landing on Klubnik.