Chicago Bears' Biggest Takeaways From Final Day of Mandatory Minicamp

Get ready for the truly dead part of the NFL offseason calendar after the Chicago Bears wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

With the final day in the books, the Bears will now get a long break before they reconvene for training camp late next month.

While it stinks to know Bears news will be scarce over the next handful of weeks, this also means we are one step closer to the beginning of the regular season in September.

But before we turn the page, here's a look at the takeaways from the practice on Thursday, which was much lighter than the first two days, according to beat writers on the ground.

Absent list

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coby Bryant was a new addition to the absent list, but he was not out because of injury and instead because he went to get his Super Bowl ring.

Other than that, it was status quo, according to the Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond, who noted that D’Marco Jackson, Kyler Gordon, Cam Lewis, Ruben Hyppolite, Keyshaun Elliott, Noah Sewell, Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner were all out.

Jackson was forced to exit early on Day 1 of minicamp with a shoulder injury and has not returned to practice since. Gordon hasn't taken part in any practice this spring because of a soft-tissue injury and Lewis has been injured since he left practice early during OTAs.

We don't have any real updates on Hyppolite or Elliott. We know that Trapilo (patellar), Sewell (Achilles) and Turner (knee) are recovering from significant injuries.

Head coach Ben Johnson said "we will see" when asked about Turner's status and when he'll be back before noting that "this Summer will be a big part for him," per Zack Pearson of Bear Report.

Cairo Santos from distance

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that Santos made kicks from 60 and 58 yards during the session, and he did so through a crosswind. The vet finished 6-for-6 overall.

"Big day for K Cairo Santos. Nailed a 60-yarder thru a cross wind in a late game situation. That was after connecting from 58. I had him 6-for-6 on the day. Snap on the 60-yarder? Low. Didn’t see the snapper," Biggs said.

For the record, the Bears have two long snappers on their roster in UDFA Beau Gardner and second-year player Luke Elkin, so the low snap could've come from either one.

Former Bears tight end Clay Harbor also noted that Santos had a make from 55 yards, so he actually had three north of 50.

It's very encouraging to see Santos making kicks from distance considering he isn't known for having a big leg. Hopefully we'll see plenty of this during the 2026 season.

Scotty Miller finishes strong

Chicago Bears wide receiver Scotty Miller. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After being one of the biggest standouts on Day 2, Miller had a good showing once again on Thursday, with Harbor noting the veteran "had another nice day" and has "had a solid camp."

"He's fast, reliable, and he keeps showing up when the ball comes his way," Harbor added.

Miller appears to be making the case for the Bears to keep a sixth wide receiver. He would be a good fit for that role in Chicago, as the Bears could use more experience in their room.

Play of the day: Williams to Burden

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams was responsible for the play of the day after hitting Luther Burden for a deep ball that went over 40 yards. Williams also showed some leadership after the play.

"Best play was Caleb Williams delivering a really nice ball to Luther Burden for about 40+ yards. Probably would have scored in a real game," Pearson wrote. "Burden was celebrating in the end zone while Williams was yelling for him to line up and spike it. Some leadership by the QB. "

Unfortunately, the Bears couldn't finish the drive, as Williams and Co. failed to find pay dirt after getting to the five-yard line, Harbor revealed.