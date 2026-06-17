Five Teams That Totally Crushed the NFL Draft (And Haven't Looked Back Since)

All 32 teams have had their initial opportunities to assess their 2026 NFL Draft class. OTAs and mandatory minicamp have been conducted around the league. The results have been somewhat informative in regards to each respective rookie class.

We've thoroughly analyzed all 32 draft classes. Successfully utilizing the draft to improve your roster is imperative to preparing for a successful 2026 campaign. Some teams took better advantage of the opportunity than others.

We've identified five teams that unquestionably crushed the 2026 NFL Draft. Certain organizations ignored the trends and focused on improving their roster. The following teams had great drafts.

2026 NFL Draft: 5 Teams That Crushed the Draft (And Didn't Look Back)

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens made a notable 11 selections during the 2026 NFL Draft. First-round pick Vega Ioane will slot in effortlessly into a starting guard spot. Ioane should help the Ravens double down on their run-first identity with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Fourth-round wideout Elijah Sarratt consistently turned heads at offseason practices and looks to be a factor. We really appreciated the late-round picks of Adam Randall and Chandler Rivers as well. This Ravens draft class sets up first-year head coach Jesse Minter nicely.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were a disappointing 2025 team that requires instant contributors from their rookie class. That's precisely what they're projected to get from first-round selections Malachi Lawrence and Caleb Downs. The Cowboys wisely utilized both their opening-32 picks to improve a defense that was abysmal throughout last campaign.

Linebacker Jaishawn Barham was an intriguing pick that could have a versatile role and impact. On Day Three, they got cornerback Devin Moore, an effective prospect when healthy. This Cowboys draft class could have them competing for the postseason in 2026.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were among the more surprising playoff qualifiers in 2025. They won a bad NFC South division with an 8-9 record. Wisely, the Panthers didn't rest on their laurels. They successfully utilized the 2026 NFL Draft to greatly improve their roster.

With Ikem Ekwonu facing an uncertain future, the Panthers invested in offensive tackle with Monroe Freeling. Lee Hunter gives them additional size on the defensive line next to Derrick Brown, and wide receiver Chris Brazzell gives them a potential Xavier Leggette succession plan. Fifth-round center Sam Hecht may also be a future starter.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears absolutely hit the ground running in the Ben Johnson era, going 11-6 and beating their rival Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. Caleb Williams developed into a star quarterback and will don the cover of this year's Madden videogame. Firmly establishing themselves as Super Bowl contenders is the next step and the Bears capitalized on their 2026 NFL Draft opportunity.

Dillon Thieneman will be an instant starter at safety. Third-round wide receiver Zavion Thomas was the surprise performer of OTAs and minicamp. Logan Jones and Sam Rough also have bright futures on Johnson's offense.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills' draft class seemingly got better as it went on. TJ Parker is a high-floor defender who may lack terrific upside as a pass rusher. Cornerback Davison Igbinosun must improve his technique to prevent becoming a penalty machine.

Wide receiver Skyler Bell is an intriguing addition to Josh Allen's wideout room. Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr was a high-volume tackler at TCU. Late-round safety Jalon Kilgore is also athletic and versatile enough to develop into a useful defender. Don't sleep on this Bills draft class.