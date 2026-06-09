5 Observations on Jaguars Minicamp Day 1: Bhayshul Tuten Continues to Shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the first day of their three-day minicamp on Tuesday, and there was plenty of action at the Miller Electric Center as the Jaguars took their next step forward in the offseason program.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars during an 11-on-11 focused day? From rookie standouts to Bhayshul Tuten, we break it down below.

Bhayshul Tuten Runs Away, Time and Time Again

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had a positive update for veteran running back Chris Rodriguez on Tuesday, noting the team's big free agent addition will be back on the field in training camp after missing the offseason program with an injury. That means the next few days of minicamp will feature Bhayshul Tuten as the top dog in the running back room, just like we saw during OTAs. And just like we saw in OTAs, Tuten took advantage of the opportunity.

It is worth remembering there are no pads on so defenders can not take ball-carriers to the ground, but Tuten would not have even given them the chance on Tuesday. Tuten left the defense firmly in his dust on several big runs in team drills, and he continues to look like one of the most explosive elements of the entire offense. It has been a strong offseason for Tuten and he did not slow start to start minicamp.

Two Sleepers Show Up on Defense

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have seen their backup defenders make quite a few plays over the course of the offseason program, and that isn't changing heading into minicamp. Two more backups on the defensive side of the ball continued to make big plays on Tuesday, earning themselves a bit more of a spotlight for the rest of the week.

Second-year linebacker Branson Combs had a strong practice and looks to be clearly ahead of rookie linebacker Parker Hughes. Combs got some key reps against the starting offense at times as the Jaguars mixed and matched their linebackers, and he made an impressive play in red-zone drills to prevent a touchdown pass to DeeJay Dallas.

Then there is Jabbar Muhammad. We have talked about him at every step of the way since OTAs began since he has simply had so many plays on the ball, and this carried over to Monday with a handful of PBUs and an interception of Nick Mullens. Liam Coen said he might be the team's most improved player conpared to a year ago when he was an undrafted free agent.

Josh Cameron Makes a Notable Debut

Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches punts during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Cameron had a slow start due to the offseason program as he recovered from an ankle injury he sustained during the draft process. He got onto the field for special teams drills last week, and then on Tuesday he made his debut in team drills for the first time. It was quite the debut, too, with Cameron arguably having the best day of any receiver.

Cameron caught a touchdown early in team red-zone drills by running away from the coverage underneath and getting yards after the catch, but he did not stop there. Cameron made several impressive sideline catches throughout the course of the day, including a deep catch that was arguably the most impressive play anyone made on Tuesday.

Cameron has the size and traits to work his way into the outside receiver rotation sooner rather tha later, and he was quick to impress after getting onto the field for the first real time since being drafted. Showing up in that moment says something.

More Rookie Pass-Catchers Make Big Plays

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) looks on during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Cameron was not the only rookie pass-catcher to have an impressive day. The Jaguars drafted four pass-catchers between Cameron, sixth-round receiver CJ Williams, and tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, and it certainly looks like the youth has added an influx of energy to the Jaguars' offense.

Williams once again made catch after catch on Tuesday, with Coen himself saying after practice that he leads the team in receptions in practice. He is simply always finding himself open. and Tuesday was another big-volume day for the sixth-round receiver who has been one of the biggest offseason winners amongst the rookie class.

Koziol made an impact as well with an impressive red-zone touchdown late in practice. Koziol has the size, length and ability to climb the ladder to be an impact on jump balls when the field gets condensed, and he showed off the complete skill-set with his impressive touchdown on Tuesday with a defender wrapped all over him.

J'Mari Taylor Continues to Standout

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You might be tired of hearing about undrafted rookie running back J'Mari Taylor. We have talked about him seemingly over and over since he first debuted at rookie minicamp last month, but days like the one he had on Tuesday make it impossible to review the practice without mentioning Taylor and the role he could carve out.

Taylor was seemingly the only running back who was able to go run-for-run with Tuten in terms of explosive runs. Taylor produced several big runs around the edge of the defense, which has been a common occurence this offseason. It will be fascinating to watch him when the pads come on, because he has surely stood out to this point in the offseason program.

It is hard to project Taylor as anything other than the Jaguars' potential No. 4 running back considering Tuten, Rodriguez, and second-year running back LeQuint Allen are locks for the roster. But as things stand today, Taylor looks like the easy choice for the spot compared to the Jaguars' other backup running backs.

Play of the Day

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen coaches during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The play of Tuesday's practice goes to fifth-round rookie tight end Tanner Koziol. His smooth movement ability and frame have already stood out before during the offseason program, but he made his first real highlight play of the offseason with an impressive leaping catch for a touchdown on Tuesday. This is where Koziol will have to win to earn snaps, and this was an impressive start.