The Biggest Rookie Overreactions Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of NFL Training Camp

July 28th was the most common reporting date for NFL training camp. While some teams reported even earlier, most organizations are officially one week into camp. Multiple practice sessions have provided us with excellent opportunities to gather information on the rookies class from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Not everything learned within one week of camp deserves an extreme overreaction, however. Rookies are often slow to acclimate at practice, and the majority of teams just recently began practicing in pads. Pumping the brakes on instant rookie reactions is necessary.

We've identified developing rookie storylines that deserve caution instead of reaction. Teams are beginning to ramp up preparation for the regular season. These latest happenings don't deserve emotional reactions.

2026 NFL Training Camp: Rookie Overreactions to Avoid

The Las Vegas Raiders have a good plan for QB Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are serious about starting veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins all season long. Rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza has worked almost exclusively with the twos throughout training camp. The Raiders believe allowing him to develop behind the scenes while learning from an experienced starter like Cousins will benefit his long-term outlook.

It's not an indictment on Mendoza in any way. The rookie signal caller has thoroughly impressed the Raiders' staff with his attitude, maturity, football IQ, and general approach. Mendoza is picking up Klint Kubiak's offense in impressive fashion. This is simply about protecting a young quarterback from the early pitfalls that many rookies have succumbed to in recent years.

Jeremiyah Love's position on Arizona Cardinals depth chart does not matter

The Arizona Cardinals play in Thursday evening's Hall of Fame preseason opener versus the Carolina Panthers. That forced the Cardinals to release their first depth chart of the exhibition. There's no reason to be concerned that third overall pick Jeremiyah Love is listed as the second-string running back behind Tyler Allgeier.

Love has split reps in training camp with the starters and backups. The Cardinals did not draft a non-premium position at No. 3 to sit him on the bench. Allgeier will undoubtedly have a role after signing a two-year, $12.2 million contract in free agency, but depth charts are meaningless this time of year. Rookies are rarely listed as starters on any team's first depth chart, and Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is simply buying into the shenanigans.

How high can Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen soar?

Arguably the biggest rookie surprise through training camp thus far has been Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen. The fifth-round wideout has been a complete revelation, already earning reps with the first-team offense. In fact, some were questioning how the Chiefs would survive an injury scare to Allen after he was carted off the practice field. Luckily, it was revealed to be a minor setback, as opposed to a serious injury.

The Chiefs possess several question marks at receiver. Roles are up for grabs behind Rashee Rice. The early reactions to Allen's offseason performances may be warranted. Can he outposition the likes of Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Royals for a role on offense?

New York Giants rookie LB Arvell Reese makes instant impression

Rookie linebacker Arvell Reese took advantage of the New York Giants' first padded practice to turn the hype meter all the way up. Among Reese's biggest believers are head coach John Harbaugh and veterans DJ Reader and Jermaine Eluemunor, via Giants On SI. The former Ohio State defender is using his length and explosiveness to make an impact versus the pass and run.

The Giants are keeping Reese at linebacker, his most natural position despite some pre-draft chatter about a change to defensive end. Staying in an off-ball role should allow Reese to roam defensive alignments as needed. There were some initial overreactions to his role on this Giants defense, but he's absolutely thriving right now.