Giants' Rookie Duo Reese and Mauigoa Are Already Turning Heads at Camp

The New York Giants held high expectations for their two first-round rookies, linebacker Arvell Reese and offensive lineman Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa, from the moment both players put the Giants draft-day cap on.

So far through one week of training camp, which includes one padded practice, the two cornerstone building blocks whom the team is looking to help get the John Harbaugh era off on the right foot haven’t disappointed.

Arvell Reese Is Showing He Belongs on the NFL Stage

Reese, the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, already looks like he belongs with the NFL’s big boys. The former Ohio State defender has put his athleticism on full display not only against the run but also in coverage, where he’s come up with noteworthy plays that have caught the attention of his teammates and of his coach.

“You see the talent, obviously,” Harbaugh said when asked what stood out to him most about Reese.

“I think he's very sharp for a first-year guy. He gets things right pretty much all the time, makes very few mistakes. He's a very serious-minded guy, and he's very determined. He's doing things well.”

Defensive lineman DJ Reader has been particularly impressed by how well the 6-foot-4 Reese has moved around on the field.

“Kid has a real chance to be special,” Reader said. “You don't really get a chance to see kids that size move around like how he does at every different position, really run around and be smart.

“He stays quiet and really tries to learn. He's got a real chance to be really, really good.”

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who has butted heads with Reese on the field, agreed.

“I think he's going to be a pretty dang good player,” he said. “I'm glad he's on our team. I'll tell you that. He's quick, he's physical. You can tell that he truly loves this game and that his instincts are just ridiculous.”

Reese’s size, which includes a 32.5-inch arm length , has come in handy in coverage where he’s been able to get his hands on balls to either knock them down or tip them.

“I think he's going to be a tremendous player for us this year,” Eluemunor said.

Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who got several chances to go against Reese in practice, thinks he’s going to be a problem for opposing offenses.

“He's big, strong, physical. I think he's a great football player,” Tracy said. “I think Arvell is ‘see ball, get ball.’ He's going to run fast, he's going to hit hard, and he's going to be around the ball at all times.”

Francis Mauigoa's Power and Poise Are Standing Out Early

Not to be outdone, Mauigoa, the tenth overall pick in the draft that the Giants were able to get as part of the Dexter Lawrence trade, is off to a strong start as well.

“He's very heavy-handed, and he can move,” Reader said of the young offensive lineman. “It’s good to be around some young, joyful energy. I'm getting up there in some years. I know he's going to make me bring it every day. He's going to make me better for it, and he's going to get better for it.”

Reader has been especially impressed with Mauigoa’s strength.

“I don't know, man. I face a lot of guys. He can get some push on you,” he said. “I tend to believe in myself being pretty strong. He does a good job, though, of bringing the power to you.”

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is hands down the best offensive lineman on the Giants, has also been impressed with what he’s seen so far from the former Miami Hurricane.

“I would say, so far, just professional. To be a rookie, like he's in tune to his assignments,” Thomas said. “He has really good technique. Obviously, he has the physical traits. It's been exciting to see him put it together so far.”

Eluemunor, who lines up next to Mauigoa on the right side, said he loves the rookie’s energy.

“I like playing next to him. He holds everyone accountable. You can tell that he has that leadership trait that is rare in a young guy his age. I think, what, he's 21? And so, the sky's the limit for him, too,” he said.

Tracy, who hopes to benefit from running behind Mauigoa, agreed.

“When you're on the field, man, you can definitely feel his presence. He's going to move people,” he said.

“That's who he is as a person. He's out there putting it all on the line, every play. He's a great player.”

While it’s just one day into the padded football activities, the arrow is definitely pointing up for the Giants’ two first-round gems as they continue to build up their respective comfort levels.

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