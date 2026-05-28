These Second-Round NFL Draft Picks Left Fanbases Completely Stunned

A ton of talented prospects slid to the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The opening 32 selections welcomed excitement. From there, Nos. 33-64 presented opportunities for teams to draft prospects who failed to become first-round picks.

Second-round prospects should be instant contributors and keynote starters. There were several GMs who took advantage of promising opportunities. Others got overeager and made picks that stunned their fanbases.

We've identified a handful of second-round picks that qualified as Day Two surprises. The following prospects will be analyzed closely by fanbases that responded to their selection with initial disappointment. The pressure is officially being applied.

2026 NFL Draft: Second-Round Picks That Shocked Fans Around the League

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers owned the opening pick of the second round following an opening-night trade down with the New York Jets. The 49ers could have chosen any perceived top-32 prospect that slid down the board. Somewhat surprisingly, they opted for Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling.

Stribling was a pre-draft riser, but the 33rd pick was even higher than most assumed he'd be. Furthermore, the 49ers opted for him over Denzel Boston, a receiver prospect who was higher on many positional draft boards. The 49ers have Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and Ricky Pearsall playing wideout. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is notoriously slow when it comes to trusting rookies to play in his offense, adding another challenge for Stribling.

Nate Boerkircher, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

It's been well documented that the Jacksonville Jaguars' decision to select tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall was the most surprising occurrence of the second round. The Jaguars went into the draft needing an off-ball linebacker after letting Devin Lloyd walk in free agency. Their division rival Tennessee Titans took linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. just four picks after they took Boerkircher. It'll be interesting to monitor how that plays out.

Boerkircher will be the clear No. 2 tight end in Jacksonville behind Brenton Strange. The former Texas A&M standout will play a specialized blocking role. The expanded usage of heavier offense personnel packages around the league undeniably influenced James Gladstone's thought process here.

Marlin Klein, TE, Houston Texans

Boerkircher began a run on tight ends. Just three picks later, the Houston Texans selected German-born Marlin Klein at 59th overall. Klein had a fascinating pre-draft story, but this was roughly 50 picks earlier than draft analysts expected him to come off the board.

Klein consistently improved for the Michigan Wolverines. His approach is admirable given he moved to middle-of-nowhere Georgia to begin playing high school football in the United States of America. The Texans have Dalton Schultz and Foster Moreau at the position. They'll continue bringing Klein along slowly behind the scenes.

Max Klare, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is the innovator who started the recent trend of 12 and 13 personnel tight end-forward packages. We guess it shouldn't have been surprising to see them take Max Klare at No. 61 overall. The former Ohio State tight end is joining a loaded position room, however.

Terrance Ferguson was a second-round pick a year ago. McVay's willingness to spend second-round picks in back-to-back years on the tight end position highlights his commitment to heavier packages. Klare might be TE4 as a rookie, with veterans Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee still present.