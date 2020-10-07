SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 7th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from October 3rd to now!

October 3rd-October 6th

Former Falcons Coaching Candidate Rex Ryan Calls Out Dan Quinn; Should He Be Next Atlanta Head Coach?

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 35: Where Do the Atlanta Falcons Go From Here?

How Do the Atlanta Falcons’ Wide Receivers Match Up With the Green Bay Packers’ Secondary?

How Does the Falcons Front Seven Stack Up Against The Packers O-line?

Your Turn, Falcons: NFC South Goes 3-0 Sunday

Yes, The Atlanta Falcons Can Beat Packers Monday Night In Green Bay, But What Does That Mean?

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Green Bay Packers Preview

Is There Any Hope for Slowing Down Aaron Rodgers?

How Does The Atlanta Falcons’ Secondary Matchup Against The Green Bay Packers' Wide Receivers?

Dan Quinn Is Lone Bright Spot In Atlanta Falcons’ Monday Night Football History

Falcons Stumble Vs. Packers for Fourth Straight Loss

Falcons Remain Winless, Fall to Packers 30-16

5 Observations From Falcons Loss Against Packers

