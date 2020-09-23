Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 23rd, 2020

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from September 19th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site. The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

September 19th-September 22nd

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Expounds On Unique Moment Involving '28-3' Super Bowl LI Loss To Tom Brady's New England Patriots

Roddy White Nominated for Hall of Fame- Should He Get In?

Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Predictions

How The Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers Match Up With The Dallas Cowboys Secondary

Three Key Matchups To Watch Between The Atlanta Falcons And Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Preview

Falcons Blow 19-point Second-half Lead, Lose 40-39 to Cowboys

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Chicago Bears

Before That Onside Kick For The Dallas Cowboys, The Atlanta Falcons Had A Mysterious Timeout

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 33: Should Dan Quinn Be Fired After The Falcons' 40-39 Loss To The Cowboys?

6 Observations from Falcons devastating loss to Dallas Cowboys

Rookie Report: A.J. Terrell Leads Rookie Charge In Dallas

Atlanta Falcons Announce Limited Capacity Of Fans Allowed Beginning Oct. 11 Vs. Carolina Panthers

