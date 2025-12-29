Falcons vs. Rams Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 17
In this story:
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are back in prime time on Monday night with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town for a Week 17 matchup. The Falcons, winners of two straight games, are looking for their first three-game winning streak since Week 6 of 2024.
Matching up with them is a strong Rams team that is barreling towards another playoff appearance, but is now out of contention for an NFC West title or potential No. 1 overall seed. However, they could clinch a No. 5 seed with a win.
Can the Falcons find a way to continue their winning ways against the Rams on Monday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 17 game.
Falcons vs. Rams: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 20.5 PPG (26th), 340.5 YPG (13th), 215.9 Passing YPG (18th), 124.7 Rushing YPG (8th), 25th in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 24.0 PPG Allowed (20th), 323.3 YPG Allowed (14th), 195.1 Passing YPG Allowed (10th), 128.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (26th), 20th in EPA/play Allowed
- Rams Offense: 30.5 PPG (1st), 396.6 YPG (2nd), 270.5 Passing YPG (2nd), 95.0 Rushing YPG (7th), 1st in EPA/play
- Rams Defense: 19.9 PPG Allowed (7th), 327.1 YPG Allowed (16th), 221.3 Passing YPG Allowed (20th), 126.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (11th), 7th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Rams: Odds, Spread, Total
Spread
- Rams +7.5 (-105)
- Falcons +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams -375
- Falcons +300
Total
- OVER/UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Rams: How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- How to Watch (Stream): ESPN
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline)
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Rams Record: 11-4
- Falcons Record: 6-9
Falcons vs. Rams: Injury Report
Rams Injury Report
- WR Davante Adams Harrison Jr. (hamstring) – DOUB
- CB Josh Wallace (ankle) – OUT
- OL Kevin Dotson (ankle) – OUT
- DE Braden Fiske (ankle) – QUES
- OL Alaric Jackson (knee) – QUES
Falcons Injury Report
- WR Drake London (knee) – QUES
- LB Josh Woods (personal – not injury related) – OUT
- DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) – OUT
- CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) – OUT
- CB Mike Hughes (ankle) – OUT
