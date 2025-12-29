Falcons vs. Rams Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 17

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are back in prime time on Monday night with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town for a Week 17 matchup. The Falcons, winners of two straight games, are looking for their first three-game winning streak since Week 6 of 2024.

Matching up with them is a strong Rams team that is barreling towards another playoff appearance, but is now out of contention for an NFC West title or potential No. 1 overall seed. However, they could clinch a No. 5 seed with a win.

Can the Falcons find a way to continue their winning ways against the Rams on Monday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 17 game.

Falcons vs. Rams: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense : 20.5 PPG (26th), 340.5 YPG (13th), 215.9 Passing YPG (18th), 124.7 Rushing YPG (8th), 25th in EPA/play

: 20.5 PPG (26th), 340.5 YPG (13th), 215.9 Passing YPG (18th), 124.7 Rushing YPG (8th), 25th in EPA/play Falcons Defense: 24.0 PPG Allowed (20th), 323.3 YPG Allowed (14th), 195.1 Passing YPG Allowed (10th), 128.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (26th), 20th in EPA/play Allowed

Rams Offense : 30.5 PPG (1st), 396.6 YPG (2nd), 270.5 Passing YPG (2nd), 95.0 Rushing YPG (7th), 1st in EPA/play

: 30.5 PPG (1st), 396.6 YPG (2nd), 270.5 Passing YPG (2nd), 95.0 Rushing YPG (7th), 1st in EPA/play Rams Defense: 19.9 PPG Allowed (7th), 327.1 YPG Allowed (16th), 221.3 Passing YPG Allowed (20th), 126.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (11th), 7th in EPA/play Allowed

Falcons vs. Rams: Odds, Spread, Total

Spread

Rams +7.5 (-105)

Falcons +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rams -375

Falcons +300

Total

OVER/UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Falcons vs. Rams: How to Watch

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

How to Watch (Stream): ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Rams Record: 11-4

Falcons Record: 6-9

Falcons vs. Rams: Injury Report

Rams Injury Report

WR Davante Adams Harrison Jr. (hamstring) – DOUB

CB Josh Wallace (ankle) – OUT

OL Kevin Dotson (ankle) – OUT

DE Braden Fiske (ankle) – QUES

OL Alaric Jackson (knee) – QUES

Falcons Injury Report

WR Drake London (knee) – QUES

LB Josh Woods (personal – not injury related) – OUT

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) – OUT