Falcons vs. Rams Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 17

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams are set to square off in a Week 17 primetime showdown on Monday Night Football.
Garrett Chapman|
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are back in prime time on Monday night with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town for a Week 17 matchup. The Falcons, winners of two straight games, are looking for their first three-game winning streak since Week 6 of 2024. 

Matching up with them is a strong Rams team that is barreling towards another playoff appearance, but is now out of contention for an NFC West title or potential No. 1 overall seed. However, they could clinch a No. 5 seed with a win. 

Can the Falcons find a way to continue their winning ways against the Rams on Monday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 17 game. 

Falcons vs. Rams: Stats to Know

  • Falcons Offense: 20.5 PPG (26th), 340.5 YPG (13th), 215.9 Passing YPG (18th), 124.7 Rushing YPG (8th), 25th in EPA/play
  • Falcons Defense: 24.0 PPG Allowed (20th), 323.3 YPG Allowed (14th), 195.1 Passing YPG Allowed (10th), 128.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (26th), 20th in EPA/play Allowed
  • Rams Offense: 30.5 PPG (1st), 396.6 YPG (2nd), 270.5 Passing YPG (2nd), 95.0 Rushing YPG (7th), 1st in EPA/play
  • Rams Defense: 19.9 PPG Allowed (7th), 327.1 YPG Allowed (16th), 221.3 Passing YPG Allowed (20th), 126.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (11th), 7th in EPA/play Allowed

Falcons vs. Rams: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Spread 

  • Rams +7.5 (-105) 
  • Falcons +7.5 (-115) 

Moneyline 

  • Rams -375 
  • Falcons +300

Total 

  • OVER/UNDER 49.5 (-110) 

Falcons vs. Rams: How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET 
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA 
  • How to Watch (Stream): ESPN
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
  • Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
  • Rams Record: 11-4
  • Falcons Record: 6-9

Falcons vs. Rams: Injury Report

Rams Injury Report 

  • WR Davante Adams Harrison Jr. (hamstring) – DOUB
  • CB Josh Wallace (ankle) – OUT
  • OL Kevin Dotson (ankle) – OUT
  • DE Braden Fiske (ankle) – QUES
  • OL Alaric Jackson (knee) – QUES

Falcons Injury Report 

  • WR Drake London (knee) – QUES
  • LB Josh Woods (personal – not injury related) – OUT
  • DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) – OUT
  • CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) – OUT
  • CB Mike Hughes (ankle) – OUT
