Albert Breer’s 2025 NFL Playoffs Preview, and Why Each Team Can Win the Super Bowl
The 2025 NFL playoffs are officially here, and so, too, is my annual preview of the field. As always, these scouting reports are the result of many calls with executives and coaches over the past few weeks to dig into the nitty-gritty of a playoff field that’s as wide open as it’s been in years. So as the regular season ends, let’s dive in.
AFC
1 Denver Broncos (14–3)
Division finish: First place, AFC West
Why they’ll win it all: Because they have a balanced roster without a significant weakness, and strength at the premium positions, with high-end cover corners, pass rushers and offensive linemen, and receivers and a quarterback who’ve come up big in key spots all year. Add in a Super Bowl-winning coach, and the home-field edge that the thin air of Mile High provides, and a real opportunity awaits Denver this month.
X-factor: Sean Payton’s playoff experience. The “Ambush” onside kick from the Super Bowl remains from a decade and a half ago as the shining example of how Payton’s feel and killer instinct give his team an edge when it’s needed most in the postseason. It showed last year, too, in Payton’s aggression early with an overmatched Broncos team in Buffalo in the wild-card round. He didn’t have the personnel to keep up, ultimately, in that one. This year, he does.
Fatal flaw: The consistency of the Denver run game, without J.K. Dobbins in the mix. The Broncos rushed for over 100 yards as a team in eight of their first nine games, and broke 115 yards in seven of those. Then, Dobbins got hurt against Vegas on a Thursday night, and they’ve been under 90 in four of seven games since. That’s created more long-yardage situations and put more on second-year QB Bo Nix. Now, they are 6–1 in those games, so it hasn’t killed them. But it’s something worth monitoring.
Under-the-radar player: Payton talked after last season about finding a joker, and he got one in veteran TE Evan Engram—whose numbers (47 catches, 416 yards, TD in 15 games) don’t illustrate how important he’s been. So if the Broncos are going to reach their ceiling, he and the team’s other new joker, rookie back RJ Harvey, will have to be factors.
Big unknown: Will Nix continue to shine in the biggest moments? The second-year signal-caller has been far from statistically dominant. But when the Broncos needed him most in wins over the Chiefs (twice), Commanders and Packers, he made big throw after big throw. Given that 13 Denver games have been decided by one possession, Nix & Co. have had plenty of reps in big spots. Will it carry over into the postseason?
2 New England Patriots (14–3)
Division finish: First, AFC East
Why they’ll win it all: Because the NFL is about coaches and quarterbacks, and New England has both. They have a head coach who won three titles as a player, and went to the AFC title game as Tennessee’s head coach, and a young passer who had a second season like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow did.
X-factor: TreVeyon Henderson and the Patriots’ run game. Henderson’s a true home-run hitter. He’s become just the third player in league history to have four touchdown runs of 50-plus yards in NFL history (joining Jim Brown and Chris Johnson). But if you subtract those runs, he’s at 617 yards on 163 yards, and a 3.7 yards-per-carry average for the season. And Rhamondre Stevenson is at 3.8 yards per carry for the season. So big-play potential and consistency in the run game both loom as significant factors for New England.
Fatal flaw: Lack of a consistent pass rush. Harold Landry III leads the team with 8.5 sacks and is older and beat up. Other than that, reclamation project K’Lavon Chaisson is the only other guy with four or more sacks (6.5). And it’s gotten tougher for them since Milton Williams has been out, so what form they get him back will be key, too.
Under-the-radar player: Mack Hollins (and Hunter Henry, too). The two veterans give Drake Maye big targets in critical situations over the middle of the field, and so many of the 101 catches for 1,262 yards and nine touchdowns they’ve combined for have come when it has mattered most. Plus, both are capable blockers, which allows the coaches to keep them on the field, and best keep the offense’s intentions a mystery.
Big unknown: So, how will a young team handle a step up in competition? The Patriots have played, by most measures, the NFL’s easiest schedule. That’s not a knock. That’s a reality. So how a team that’s new in a lot of areas (staff, veterans, key rookies), that doesn’t have a ton of experience in close games against quality opponents, reacts to being on the playoff stage is, indeed, a real unknown.
3 Jacksonville Jaguars (13–4)
Division finish: First place, AFC South
Why they’ll win it all: Because this season has been a magic carpet ride under first-year head coach Liam Coen, and the team has created big turnovers on defense and generated big plays on offense when they’ve been needed.
X-factor: Running back Travis Etienne Jr. was drafted by Urban Meyer with the plan to convert him into a Percy Harvin–type receiver role, and you can see why now. He had three touchdown catches three weeks ago against the Jets, and another against the Broncos the week after that. He now has a near-even split in touchdown catches vs. runs, amid a 1,000-yard (rushing) season.
Fatal flaw: Their coverage on defense can be had—if you can block a front fueled by Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. The Jaguars are a heavy zone team, which makes it even more critical for those pass rushers to get home. While Greg Newsome II has been great since coming over in a trade from Cleveland, there are question marks at corner (the Jags actually feel Travis Hunter’s absence more there than at receiver).
Under-the-radar player: Parker Washington, the former sixth-round pick out of Penn State, was way down the depth chart, playing only 17 snaps as the team’s fourth receiver in the opener to start the year. But since, with the trust of Trevor Lawrence, he’s become a bigger part of Jacksonville’s offense, with massive games against the Broncos and Colts in December. He’s also a playmaker in the return game, too.
Big unknown: Whether Lawrence can maintain the rhythm he’s found of late. Early in the season, the fifth-year quarterback was very up and down, but as Coen has gotten more comfortable with him, he’s flourished, posting four consecutive triple-digit passer ratings from Weeks 13 to 16. For the former No. 1 pick, it can sometimes seem like every week is a referendum. But if he’s playing well, he’s still a guy who’s thrived in a lot of big games in his career.
4 Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7)
Division finish: First, AFC North
Why they’ll win it all: Experience. Plain and simple. Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers know how to be at their best in these situations. And having older players such as T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Jalen Ramsey knowing that this might be their last, best shot at a title as a group should create a real sense of urgency going into the playoffs.
X-factor: DK Metcalf. The Steelers don’t have a lot at receiver, or the pass game in general, to threaten teams, so Metcalf will have to be at his very best coming off a two-game suspension. Metcalf, to his credit, has shown a real ability to turn it on when the team has needed him, playing a significant role in close wins over the Vikings and Ravens.
Fatal flaw: The offensive line’s consistency, and this comes down to the team’s revolving door at left tackle, where they’ve cycled through Broderick Jones, Andrus Peat and Calvin Anderson as injuries struck, and have recently been on promising, but green, young prospect Dylan Cook. The reality is, Pittsburgh has to be able to create a clean pocket for Rodgers to have a chance, given Rodgers’s age, and that’s been a struggle at times. So teams with an ability to get to the passer could be problematic for Pittsburgh.
Under-the-radar player: Darnell Washington. I’d heard from a few folks that his weight was up to around 315 this year. One game broadcast had him listed simply at “300-plus pounds.” And in this case, that’s not a bad thing. A comically oversized tight end, lining up alongside Pat Freiermuth, he’s proven to be a matchup problem in the passing game, almost like another tackle in the run game, and a fun player to watch.
Big unknown: How an aging defense will play. What version of Watt shows up? I had one opponent tell me they were more concerned with Alex Highsmith facing the Steelers. Can Ramsey summon another big playoff run? And will the younger players, such as Joey Porter Jr., play to their potential? There are a lot of variables on that side of the ball for a unit that still has a lot of ability.
5 Houston Texans (12–5)
Division finish: Second, AFC South
Why they’ll win it all: Because they may have the best single unit (their defense) in the entire league, and a quarterback who’s flashed an incredibly high ceiling piloting a young offense that’s improved as its rookies, coordinator Nick Caley included, have gained more experience.
X-factor: A defensive front with two of the top half-dozen edge rushers in all of football (Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter) that can completely take over a game. The Giants won two championships primarily on the strength of a loaded, deep and balanced defensive line. Patrick Mahomes’s two Super Bowl losses came mainly because the Chiefs ran into similarly nasty fronts. And there’s no question Anderson, Hunter & Co. are at that level.
Fatal flaw: The offensive line. It was the big question coming into the season. It remains one going into the playoffs. Rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery has been good when he’s been healthy. Versatile guard/tackle Tytus Howard is still a mainstay. But the Texans are average outside of those two, and it really shows when C.J. Stroud has to drop back in third and long.
Under-the-radar player: Woody Marks. The fourth-round rookie has been a godsend after the team lost Joe Mixon—“He gives them real juice with the way he runs inside,” said an AFC GM. His violent, aggressive style, even at 208 pounds, fits the team’s culture, and should help the team manage down-and-distance situations in the playoffs (which, in turn, will help protect the offensive line).
Big unknown: Can Stroud find a level of consistency? We saw the highs of his rookie year, and it’s very clear what the third-year pro is capable of. But with the line’s issues over the past two years, his play has ebbed at times, with some big-time games against the Ravens and Niners. The good news? He hasn’t shrunk during the playoffs, with a 100.7 passer rating over four games, and wins in each of the past two postseasons.
6 Buffalo Bills (12–5)
Division finish: Second, AFC East
Why they’ll win it all: Because Josh Allen’s Bills have twice been to the AFC title game, and that, with Mahomes and Joe Burrow out, makes the quarterback and his team the most battle-tested group in this year’s AFC bracket. And, of course, because the Bills have the best player, creating an internal belief that led to a string of furious comebacks in the back half of this season.
X-factor: It’s tough to say it’d be anyone but Allen. They came from behind to beat the Bucs, closing on a 23–6 run; the Steelers, on a 23–0 run; the Bengals, on a 21–5 run and the Patriots, on a 35–7 run. That, of course, meant beating Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers, Burrow and Maye that way, and it almost happened against Philly and Jalen Hurts after that. And it happened because Allen, again, gives them the belief that there isn’t a circumstance that can’t be overcome. “They go as far as he takes them,” said an AFC exec. “They’re not super talented.”
Fatal flaw: Overall team speed on defense has been an issue, and one they tried to start addressing in the offseason. And it shows up when the pass rush struggles—and that’ll be a pivotal area where the Bills will need to ratchet things up. That’s where the absence of Ed Oliver (who’s been trying to get back from a biceps tear and just had to undergo surgery to clean up some meniscus damage in his knee) really hurts. We’ll see if the Bills can make it far enough to give Oliver a shot to return.
Under-the-radar player: Given that Christian Benford’s been in the league for four years and is on a four-year, $69 million extension, he probably shouldn’t fly far under the radar. But he has, continuing to be a solid, instinctive, playmaking defensive back. And the Bills’ pass defense felt his absence when he missed games against the Dolphins and Patriots (they gave up 30-plus points in both)—evidence of his value.
Big unknown: The run defense, in particular, has been scattershot. The Bills suffocated the run games of the Eagles, Bengals and Steelers over the back half of the season, and in the same stretch yielded over 200 yards on the ground to the Buccaneers and Patriots (and nearly that much to Miami). So, which version of the Bills’ run defense shows up in January looms as a serious swing factor.
7 Los Angeles Chargers (11–6)
Division finish: Second, AFC West
Why they’ll win it all: Because they have a tried-and-true style founded on a physical run game that’s producing despite a raft of line and running back injuries, a defense that’s tough to play against and a quarterback who’s capable of covering up holes. The reality is that the injuries will probably prove too much to overcome. But there’s a toughness about Jim Harbaugh’s teams that gives the Chargers a chance.
X-factor: No need to get cute here. It’s Herbert. One Chargers staffer said to me that, given the circumstances, “I don’t know that there’s a quarterback in the league that could do what he’s done.” And he did it at the end with a Robocop-looking left arm after in-season surgery to his left hand, showing a grittiness that some might’ve questioned him about until the past couple of years. He’s made up for the aforementioned injuries and carried the team through to another playoff year, with a capability, now, of taking over games on his own.
Fatal flaw: It’s post-injuries offensive line. Losing Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt threatened to strip the team of its identity. Harbaugh didn’t let that happen. But its effects—at one point, the Chargers had to play, if you’re counting Slater (who was injured before the season), their eighth tackle—are real. Herbert was sacked seven times against the Eagles, six times against the Titans, and five times against the Broncos and Texans.
Under-the-radar player: Rookie Oronde Gadsden II has been a revelation, becoming a trusted Herbert target in the red zone and on third down, as an athletic big body. With Ladd McConkey’s production a tick down after a spectacular rookie year, and former first-rounder Quentin Johnston finally coming on, there have been a lot of moving parts in the Chargers’ passing game, and Gadsden has carved out a valuable role.
Big unknown: How the left tackle spot holds up. At this point, the fourth-ranked defense has developed into a reliable group that, until sitting guys in Week 18, had held five consecutive opponents to 20 points or less. And we know where they’re at with the offensive skill spots. So the line remains a moving target. Trey Pipkins has given the group some stability at right tackle. But left tackle is still in flux—Jamaree Salyer has missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, pressing journeyman Bobby Hart into the lineup.
NFC
1 Seattle Seahawks (14–3)
Division finish: First, NFC West
Why they’ll win it all: Because they have an identity, balance throughout the roster and schemes that are difficult to prepare for. But most of all because GM John Schneider has gone on an incredible heater since trading Russell Wilson, one that included drafting stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Charles Cross and Devon Witherspoon, acquiring vets like Sam Darnold and Leonard Williams, and hiring a dynamite head coach in Mike Macdonald. Looking at the Seahawks’ operation, it’s easy to believe what they’re doing now is just the beginning.
X-factor: The tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in the backfield. The two have combined for 1,757 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground—and they allow Seattle to control the tempo. They put Darnold, Smith-Njigba, and the pass game in favorable situations and limit the defense’s possessions. “When they run the ball, they’re pretty darn good,” said one rival exec who played against the Seahawks. “And those two are hard to stop.”
Fatal flaw: The interior of the offensive line, particularly the center and right guard spots, has been an issue for Seattle for a couple of years now. If they run into the Eagles, Panthers or Rams, disruptive defensive tackles could pose a real problem. That said …
Under-the-radar player: Grey Zabel. The Seahawks’ 2025 first-round pick hasn’t generated a ton of Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz because linemen rarely do. But Zabel’s been good enough to be considered for it, having adjusted to the NFL from North Dakota State and becoming a significant factor in Seattle’s physical run game from Day 1.
Big unknown: Can Darnold avoid the turnover bug if Seattle falls behind? He had game-changing turnovers at the end of losses to the 49ers and Bucs at the beginning of the year, and threw four interceptions in the team’s loss to the Rams in November. To his credit, he’s also overcome turnovers in big games down the stretch and played well on balance all year. Still, it’s something to keep an eye on as he heads back to the playoffs.
2 Chicago Bears (11–6)
Division finish: First, NFC North
Why they’ll win it all: They’re the ultimate heat-check team—when they get hot, they play fast. Caleb Williams has evolved into a playmaker in his second season, leading big comeback wins over the Giants, Bengals and Packers. “We couldn’t stop him,” said one team exec who faced the Bears. “He runs around and makes plays, but he’s also playing the position a lot better.” And while the defense has had its issues, it can get on a roll, too, evidenced by an NFL-high 32 takeaways.
X-factor: Luther Burden III. The rookie is excellent in space and has gotten better over the course of the season, to the point where he looked like the best player on offense in Chicago’s Week 17 showdown against San Francisco. And his ability as a kick returner gives him another way to break a game open.
Fatal flaw: Defensive consistency. The Bears have been all over the place on that side of the ball, learning new DC Dennis Allen’s system and navigating a ton of injuries in the secondary. So the defense was a sieve against the Lions in Week 2, the Bengals in Week 9 and the Niners in Week 17, but stout against the Packers and Eagles down the stretch. And, usually, it’s tough to expect a unit that is that unpredictable to find its level in the postseason.
Under-the-radar player: Nahshon Wright. The five-year vet, who once appeared on Last Chance U, took advantage of those injuries in the secondary, emerging as a starter and immediately bursting on the scene with a crucial pick-six in Week 1. It was the first of five picks for Wright, who also forced two fumbles and recovered another three, to become the point man for the turnover-happy defense.
Big unknown: Receiver health. Rome Odunze missed all of December with a foot injury. Burden has dealt with a quad issue. Even DJ Moore got sick last week. So what combination of receivers are out there—and at what level of health—looms as a factor, at least early in the playoffs.
3 Philadelphia Eagles (11–6)
Division finish: First, NFC East
Why they’ll win it all: A good portion of their core has been part of two Super Bowl runs and has won one. Vic Fangio’s defense this season may be better than the one he had last year. And while the offense hasn’t been what it was during last year’s charge to a championship, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and a decorated offensive line have shown plenty of ability to rise to the moment in the past.
X-factor: Saquon Barkley. Repeating last year’s feat would’ve been too much to ask, but few figured he’d rush for 865 fewer yards, or 1.7 yards less per carry. Most NFL folks would tell you that’s a result of what’s around him. “If he goes off again,” said one DC who faced him this year, “that’ll change everything.” Indeed. If the line coalesces again, perhaps with Lane Johnson back, and Barkley gets hot, it’d give Nick Sirianni’s staff a better shot to lean into Fangio’s unit and play the type of game that could get them to another Super Bowl.
Fatal flaw: Hurts’s consistency. His lulls have been too common this year, and the offense’s rhythm hasn’t been the same as it was last year. OC Kevin Patullo is going to have to be creative in finding ways to create that rhythm, and Hurts will need to play a more efficient game than he has from the pocket this year.
Under-the-radar player: Jalyx Hunt. He has only 6.5 sacks, but the second-year man out of Houston Christian (and Cornell) has made plays at crucial moments. His 19-yard fourth-quarter sack of Josh Allen knocked the Bills out of field goal range and was one of Philly’s most impactful plays in its Week 17 win in Buffalo. He’s become more challenging to deal with since the team’s midseason trade for Jaelan Phillips.
Big unknown: Can the Eagles come from behind? Philly trailed in the fourth quarter in only one of their wins this year, and that was in Week 3 against the Rams. They have the look of a team that isn’t built to play the sort of drop-back that it takes to mount a big comeback. Again, it’s not like we haven’t seen these guys do it before. It’s just not who they’ve been this year.
4 Carolina Panthers (8–9)
Division finish: First, NFC South
Why they’ll win it all: Because there’s some magic to what Dave Canales has pulled off in Charlotte, I suppose. The reality is that it’s hard to envision a team that would’ve told you in September that they were a year away from making a real run at the whole thing. But if Bryce Young gets hot, Rico Dowdle and the run game show their teeth, a young defense comes together, then I guess anything is possible.
X-factor: Tetairoa McMillan was a polarizing figure in the weeks leading up to the draft. Some coaches and scouts thought that he was a top-10 prospect, and some believed he wasn’t a first-rounder. Seventy catches, 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns later, any doubt has evaporated. “I didn’t like him coming out,” said one prominent AFC offensive assistant, “and he’s proved me wrong.” McMillan has given Young a big target to throw to, and one that he’s become increasingly reliant on, and rightfully so. McMillan basically kept Carolina in the game against the Buccaneers on Saturday.
Fatal flaw: Consistency in the passing game. McMillan has given the Panthers a true No. 1 to rely on, but Carolina doesn’t have another receiver with over 400 yards, or a tight end that’s consistently been a threat. The backs, Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, may be the most significant problems for defenses in the passing game aside from McMillan. And Young, again, has had a very up-and-down 2025.
Under-the-radar player: Dowdle. Tough as nails and now with over 1,000 yards, the former Cowboy went from Hubbard’s backup to the bona fide heart and soul of the Carolina offense. “When he’s fresh,” said one veteran NFC coach, “he runs so hard, he’s like [Chiefs RB Isiah] Pacheco, he’s trying to kill people.” And that bruising style has become part of what this Panthers team has become.
Big unknown: Which version of Young shows up? The third-year man had five games with passer ratings under 65, which is absolutely atrocious. He also had four with 100 passer ratings, three of which came over the season’s final seven weeks. And there are no patterns there, either. The past few of those big games were against the Bucs and Rams. One of the eggs laid was against the Saints. So it’s tough to say what version of Young will surface in the playoffs.
5 Los Angeles Rams (12–5)
Division finish: Second, NFC West
Why they’ll win it all: Because they might be the best team, and Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Chris Shula were there when the Rams last won a Super Bowl four years ago. L.A. can beat teams through the air, on the ground and with a ferocious defensive front that might be the NFL’s most complete.
X-factor: The team’s tight end room. Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson have all been factors, and grizzled veteran Tyler Higbee is back after an ankle injury sidelined him since November. McVay has played chessmaster with that crew, and having that sort of depth and versatility has allowed him to dictate the rules of engagement to defenses, forcing certain opposing personnel onto the field and then making them cover. It’s a nightmare for other teams to deal with, and it helps to take pressure off and coverage away from Puka Nacua.
Fatal flaw: The talent level at corner. The Rams telegraphed their concern at the position with the midseason trade for Roger McCreary. He has worked with the team’s long-term reclamation projects, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Ahkello Witherspoon, and homegrown Cobie Durant. Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and the team’s pass rush have helped cover up bad matchups, but that doesn’t mean there’s no anxiety there. “They do a great job hiding it with the pass rush,” said a rival exec. “They just have a very sound team coverage in the secondary. You can see Shula’s really good, because they rarely bust.”
Under-the-radar player: Tutu Atwell. I understand where people might think this is a weird choice, given that Atwell came into Week 18 with only five catches on the season. But when he’s out there with all of those tight ends, and a dominant possession receiver in Nacua, his big-play potential does a lot to keep defenses honest.
Big unknown: How the team’s pass protection will hold up week to week. The Rams’ loss on Monday night exposed some cracks. When L.A. is running it, the scheme is so good that Stafford usually gets rid of the ball fast enough for any of those cracks to show. But if you can get the Rams into long yardage and force the veteran quarterback to hold it longer than he wants to, you give yourself a chance.
6 San Francisco 49ers (12–5)
Division finish: Third, NFC West
Why they’ll win it all: Because they have a battle-tested coaching staff and quarterback, and, even with all of their injury problems, one of the best players in football in Christian McCaffrey, who’s been the one constant in the face of all the attrition.
X-factor: Ricky Pearsall’s ability to stay healthy. The former first-round pick missed Saturday’s game against Seattle, and the 49ers felt his absence opposite Jauan Jennings. The San Francisco is 8–1 when Pearsall plays this year, and 4–4 when he doesn’t. While he’s not a first-team All-Pro, a receiver group that doesn’t have Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk anymore doesn’t look the same without him.
Fatal flaw: The pass rush. There was going to be a lot put on Nick Bosa this year, with Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave gone, and then with Bosa getting hurt. What’s been left up front is a lot of youth (C.J. West, Alfred Collins) and a few reclamation projects (Yetur-Gross Matos, Bryce Huff, Keion White). They’ve had to get creative with ways to pressure the quarterback, which can compromise you in coverage.
Under-the-radar player: Rookie nickel CB Upton Stout. He’s been about everything the Niners had hoped, a versatile and physical football player capable of playing man, zone, blitzing and supporting against the run. For a defense that lost a lot in the offseason, as the team fixed its salary cap, Stout’s been a gift.
Big unknown: It has to be health. Pearsall is nicked up, and so is Trent Williams. Obviously, Bosa’s gone for the year, and Fred Warner is, too (unless the Niners go deep into the playoffs, and may be iffy even then). And with all of the injuries, it’s gotten harder and harder for San Francisco’s best players to perform at top level, with McCaffrey’s showing against Seattle a good example. He finished with only 67 yards on 14 touches in the team’s season-ending loss.
7 Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)
Division finish: Second place, NFC North
Why they’ll win it all: Because Jordan Love has demonstrated the ability to get hot, Matt LaFleur has coached the Packers to two NFC title games, and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has shown an ability to win in different ways, which is key with all the attrition Green Bay has taken on. It won’t be easy, though, given the road the Packers will have to travel as the conference’s bottom seed.
X-factor: Josh Jacobs. The Packers aren’t the same team when Jacobs isn’t healthy and rolling, and it was evident in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Bears and with his absence for most of the Week 17 loss to the Ravens. Jacobs playing will be crucial for an offense that lost its biggest threat in the passing game (Tucker Kraft, torn ACL).
Fatal flaw: Defensive injuries. During the team’s critical December stretch of games against the Bears, Broncos, Bears (again) and Ravens, the defense mustered only two sacks, and one of those came right at the line of scrimmage. It’s no coincidence that the downturn coincided with season-ending injuries to DT Devonte Wyatt and DE Micah Parsons.
Under-the-radar player: The Packers see Evan Williams, their versatile, hard-hitting, second-year safety, as a future All-Pro. He was good as a rookie and improved his ball production this year, picking up three picks, while becoming more of a factor in the run game. Between his development and the progress of two-time All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon at corner, the Packers’ secondary has been better than most folks expected.
Big unknown: Can Love get rolling? He’s battled through a left shoulder injury, sustained a concussion and he’s been streaky all year. What’s encouraging for Packers fans is he’s been at his best this year on big stages against the Bears, Lions, Cowboys and Steelers, and his playoff history is good. Given the injuries the Packers have incurred across the roster, a lot is going to ride on the quarterback getting hot.