Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 26th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

September 23rd-September 25th

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 22nd, 2020

Atlanta Falcons Fans to Return to Mercedes Benz Stadium in October

Dan Quinn Says Julio Jones Strained Hamstring Vs. Cowboys, Status For This Weekend's Game Vs. Bears In Question

A.J. Terrell Cracks PFF's Week 2 'Rookie Studs' List

Matt Ryan Provides Update On Black Community Fundraiser

Is Hayden Hurst a Good Fantasy Option vs. the Chicago Bears?

Dad, Demi & First Downs: The Debacle In Dallas

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up Against The Chicago Bears Receivers?

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report, Week 3: Julio Jones Still Questionable, Kendall Sheffield, Ricardo Allen to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Bears

Dad, Demi & First Downs: The Debacle In Dallas

After a devastating loss in Dallas, the Atlanta Falcons look ahead to the Chicago Bears

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report, Week 3: Julio Jones Still Questionable, Kendall Sheffield, Ricardo Allen to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Bears

Zach Hood

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up Against The Chicago Bears Receivers?

The Atlanta Falcons secondary will have to go up against the Chicago Bears receivers this week. Who has the advantage?

Malik Brown

Is Hayden Hurst a Good Fantasy Option vs. the Bears?

What should fantasy owners expect from Hayden Hurst in Week 3?

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan Provides Update On Black Community Fundraiser

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback has not allowed the season to slow down the progress he made over the summer.

Rashad Milligan

A.J. Terrell Cracks PFF's Week 2 'Rookie Studs' List

Rookie cornerback and 2020 first round draft pick A.J. Terrell out of Clemson was remarkably better vs. the Cowboys compared to his Week 1 struggles vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Zach Hood

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 22nd, 2020

After the Dallas Cowboys fiasco, Falcons fans talk about how the Atlanta Falcons are going to perform against the Bears in game 3 of the 2020 season.

William B. Carver

Julio Jones' status in question for Sunday's game vs. Bears

Not great news for the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons Fans to Return to Mercedes Benz Stadium in October

How much of an impact can the Falcons fans make at the final six home games?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons Announce Limited Capacity Of Fans Allowed Beginning Oct. 11

Limited amount of Atlanta Falcons' fans will be allowed in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October

William B. Carver