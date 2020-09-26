Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 26th, 2020

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from September 23rd to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

September 23rd-September 25th

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 22nd, 2020

Atlanta Falcons Fans to Return to Mercedes Benz Stadium in October

Dan Quinn Says Julio Jones Strained Hamstring Vs. Cowboys, Status For This Weekend's Game Vs. Bears In Question

A.J. Terrell Cracks PFF's Week 2 'Rookie Studs' List

Matt Ryan Provides Update On Black Community Fundraiser

Is Hayden Hurst a Good Fantasy Option vs. the Chicago Bears?

Dad, Demi & First Downs: The Debacle In Dallas

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up Against The Chicago Bears Receivers?

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report, Week 3: Julio Jones Still Questionable, Kendall Sheffield, Ricardo Allen to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Bears

