Atlanta Falcons Fans to Return to Mercedes Benz Stadium in October

Dave Holcomb

Falcons fans are coming back to Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Falcons announced Tuesday they will host about 500 friends, family and associates of the players and coaches against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 on Sunday, September 27. Then in the following home game, in Week 5 on Oct. 11, the Falcons will open their gates to the public in a limited capacity.

The early estimate is the Falcons will have between 10,000-20,000 fans on Oct. 11 against the Carolina Panthers.

"We are thrilled to invite fans of both the Falcons and Atlanta United back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium," said Falcons CEO Steve Cannon. "Having fans watch from alternative locations was a difficult, but important decision. It's been challenging for both teams to play without fans, but their well-being as well as the safety of our associates and fans was paramount."

The Falcons were one of the most unfortunate teams in the first two weeks of the season, having to play in Week 1 without fans and then visit the Dallas Cowboys during Week 2 with fans. But with fans returning to Mercedes Benz Stadium, maybe the Atlanta faithful can help the Falcons pull out of an early-season 0-2 hole.

As of Tuesday night, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Coronavirus cases in Georgia have dropped since Sept. 1, but they have plateaued in the state over the last 10 days according to the New York Times.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

