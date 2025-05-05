Former Chargers, Bears Receiver named as Best Fit for Giants
The New York Giants came into the NFL Draft with a long checklist and left the three-day extravaganza with much of it crossed off. However, one item that was left blank was the wide receiver.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen opted to fill out other crucial position groups instead, bypassing a receiver class that was not considered nearly as deep as last year's. That decision may prove wise, but the team could still use offensive depth before the start of next season.
Fortunately, some experienced and capable pass-catchers are still on the open market. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes there is one who makes plenty of sense for New York.
The NFL writer ranked the 10 best remaining free agents following the NFL Draft, naming the best fits for each. Knox thinks six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, whom he ranks No. 5, is a logical choice for the Tennessee Titans or Giants.
The veteran wideout spent 11 years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears last offseason. He has accomplished enough in his career to warrant consideration from Schoen and the front office.
The case for Allen to the Giants
Although Allen struggled to generate separation in his lone campaign with the Bears—70 catches for 704 yards—he still scored seven touchdowns and will only be two years removed from totaling 1,243 receiving yards.
Considering Allen turned 33 at the end of April, high-level production should not be expected. Even if he performs to the standard he set in Chicago, the 2013 third-round draft pick could still offer quarterback Russell Wilson valuable reinforcements.
Malik Nabers quickly established himself as one of the most explosive receivers in the NFL. He will continue to command a substantial target share, but there is uncertainty surrounding the unit.
While Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson are undeniably key components of the passing attack, they each have varying limitations. The former posted a 15.2 drop percentage last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and the latter had an average depth of target of just 5.1.
Despite being chased by Father Time, Allen can boost the WR room. He is an excellent route-runner and a dependable red-zone threat. Additionally, No. 13 gives head coach Brian Daboll more size with his 6-foot-2 frame. Put simply, this player boasts multiple qualities the offense has been lacking.
Since Allen is still available, signing him to the roster should not be overly costly. Even a short-term contract could reap long-term benefits for the Giants.
"Allen would be a great fit for a team looking to develop a young quarterback," Kristopher Knox writes. "His experience would be valuable, and he could serve as a high-end security blanket as a third or fourth receiver."
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has plenty to learn before he assumes starting duties in the near future. A seasoned talent like Allen, who has achieved much individual success in this league, could act as a great soundboard and teammate for the 21-year-old.
New York is trying to compete in the present while also setting itself up for the long run. Keenan Allen could be the perfect person to help execute that lofty mission.
