Giants' Draft Class Recognized Among Best in New Rankings
While the New York Giants have made it through the most challenging part of their offseason in recruiting the franchise's future in the NFL Draft, there has been no end to the early celebrations for the excellent job done by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
Several media minds and draft analysts have handed out nearly perfect grades to the Giants’ 2025 class after assembling their group in Green Bay this past weekend. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has now joined the party by praising the team’s haul with a slight twist.
In his annual post-draft rankings, Brugler listed the NFL’s 32 classes from top to bottom and placed the Giants newest core of rookies into the league's top tier based on his own “excitement” scale. New York landed No. 5 in the writer’s order behind only the Patriots, Browns, Seahawks, and Steelers.
Brugler also named No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter as his favorite prospect among the team’s picks and Marcus Mbow as their Day 3 pick, who could be a positive surprise.
"Darius Alexander was exactly what the Giants needed to complement Dexter Lawrence, and Cam Skattebo is an ideal running mate to pair with Tyrone Tracy," Brugler said.
"But let’s not overthink this one. Carter has the type of burst off the ball that strikes fear in the eyes of blockers and will help the Giants’ defense get off the field. New York has an impressive collection of talent on that side of the ball."
The Giants' front office did an excellent job of blocking out the endless noise that once again tried to pressure them into reaching for a quarterback with their first pick just because it was a dire need for the future.
That mistake played out before everyone’s eyes in the past six seasons following the fateful error of choosing former No. 6 pick Daniel Jones in 2019. Jones, who went 22-44-1 in his time with the team, was never the top choice on any team’s boards and never became the player that the Giants needed to consistently compete in what has become an offensive-minded league.
By not caving to the pressure, Schoen executed a perfect plan to address the Giants’ current success and big aspirations beyond the 2025 campaign. That will allow Dart to blossom under the tutelage of Daboll and the mentorship of veterans in the quarterback room, making the team confident he can assume the reins in the following year, if not sooner.
At the same time, the defense will serve as the main identity of the Giants as they lean on the increased strength of their defensive front, where Carter joins an already impressive trio of Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
The three veterans led the Giants to one of the top 15 sacks stat lines last fall and have arguably the best gap stuffer in the entire league with Lawrence, who was building a record year before a late elbow injury cut it short. Thanks to his versatile talents and the defensive package at hand, Carter can fit right into the mix with his teammates and be utilized in different spots.
Speaking of Brugler’s excitement, there is likely no player in this year’s class who will stoke Giants fans with every touch he gets than Cam Skattebo. The Giants already hit lightning in a bottle with Tyrone Tracy in the fifth round of the 2024 draft after he posted 1,000 yards from the ground, which led to the rushing effort that needed a spark post-Saquon Barkley.
Adding in the bruiser play style of Skattebo, and the Giants could have a dangerous rushing duo once again after a few seasons of being in the doldrums despite having Barkley’s talents for six seasons. The health and success of the offensive line will make a difference, but the hope is that the unit stays together as we saw during the first several weeks, where the offense was at least staying upright.
Marcus Mbow was also our choice for the Giants’ most underrated draft pick. The guard room was a little weak entering the draft, and two players there—Evan Neal and Joshua Ezeudu–are just getting their feet while transitioning to the new position group.
A lucky fall from the top 100 into round five was the exact blessing New York needed. If Mbow comes in and excels early, he could supply the Giants with a long-term option, the same that they’ve found at left tackle when All-Pro captain Andrew Thomas is healthy and starts bettering the fate of the offensive line.
As if Brugler’s rankings and the dozen other draft grades haven’t said it enough, Giants fans should be ecstatic about what the franchise achieved in Green Bay, and all that’s left is to see the results show up on the gridiron.
